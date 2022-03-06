KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Among an abundance of motivators for Northwest men’s basketball junior guard Trevor Hudgins, one thing stood out on Sunday afternoon at Municipal Auditorium.
He was, of course, fueled by the stage of the MIAA Tournament championship. He was fueled by the opportunity to avenge last year’s loss on that very stage, where Washburn used a 55-foot buzzer-beater to prohibit the Bearcats from capturing a sixth straight tournament title. He was fueled by his countless friends and family in attendance, too.
But Hudgins, the 2021-22 MIAA Player of the Year, was particularly motivated by assistant coach Jaran Richman, who was his teammate for four years before becoming a graduate assistant.
“We were at shootaround today; he looked at me and said, ‘I need another shirt,’” Hudgins said through a laugh. “I just looked at him and said, ‘I got you.’”
After 40 minutes of some of the Bearcats’ best basketball all season and an 84-76 win over Washburn, Hudgins climbed the orange, seven-step ladder at the south basket of the venue and cut off a piece of the net — his piece of the net.
Richman watched from halfcourt, donning a black, short-sleeved shirt with red-lettered “CHAMPS” plastered across the chest.
“I think the people that came out — there’s probably quite a few people, I’m not even sure the attendance — but (they) absolutely got to see a show,” Northwest coach Ben McCollum said. “I think any time in the last three or four years that we’ve played Washburn, as a player and as a coach, it makes you better. It kind of shakes you to your core, too. … You have to dig deep.”
That’s exactly what the ’Cats (28-5) had to do, as they found themselves facing a 32-22 deficit with seven minutes left in the first half. Both squads traded small-scale runs before the Ichabods (21-10) jumped out to the aforementioned 10-point advantage.
Then Northwest sophomore forward Luke Waters, who knocked down a pair of 3-pointers during the game’s opening moments, sparked a 12-0 run to give the Bearcats a 34-32 lead. It ended up being a 16-3 run during the final 6 minutes and 32 seconds of the first half.
Waters scored 7 points during that stretch, taking advantage of the fact that the Ichabods were trying to make Hudgins a nonfactor.
“I was just looking to be aggressive,” said Waters, who finished with 20 points. “The assistants and (McCollum) before the game told me that they were probably gonna make me beat them, honestly. I had that mindset going in. … I don’t care if I miss five 3s in a row, I’m gonna shoot the sixth with confidence.”
Hudgins eventually tallied a game-high 35 points, giving him the most 30-point games in MIAA Tournament history (three), but it didn’t seem as if that’d be the case at halftime. The Ichabods’ plan worked for the first 20 minutes, holding the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player to 8 points.
Then he took over in the second half, scoring 27 points — more than he totaled in the Bearcats’ previous two games combined (25).
“It was just the confidence from my teammates, especially Diego (Bernard). Me and him have been playing for four years together. He just kept telling me, ‘Shoot the ball. Shoot the ball,’” Hudgins said. “The ball is going in now. The ball was going in today.”
And while Hudgins was 13-for-21 from the field, including 6-for-12 from beyond the arc, perhaps there wasn’t any shot bigger than the triple he drained with a little more than two minutes left in the game.
Washburn managed to fight its way back — even taking a 63-62 lead five minutes prior — and the ’Cats were clinging to a 75-71 edge. That’s when Hudgins drilled a 3-pointer over Washburn sophomore guard Tyler Nelson with only a couple of seconds left on the shot clock, which sent the Northwest fans who made the trip into a frenzy.
“I mean, he hit a lot of big ones,” McCollum said. “Obviously, that one was just able to kind of seal it and break their backs a little bit. I think that’s who he is; that’s how he plays. … That was a huge shot, and our guys expect that out of him.”
Now, following their sixth MIAA Tournament crown in the last seven seasons, the Bearcats will turn their attention to the Central Region Tournament March 12-15 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Hudgins didn’t want to spend time in the aftermath of the 8-point triumph marveling over the 15th 30-point game of his career. He didn’t exactly care about leaving downtown Kansas City unscathed, either.
He has his sights set on what lies ahead.
“I feel like it’s just onto the next,” Hudgins said. “It’s win or go home now. This is all fun and games, and it’s fun to win, but now it’s the real NCAA Tournament, and we gotta focus on and prepare for that.”
