With only two matches left in the regular season, No. 10 Northwest volleyball is in first place in the MIAA. If the Bearcats win over No. 21 Central Oklahoma, the Bearcats will secure at least a share of the MIAA title for the first time in program history.
The first time these teams played, the Bronchos swept the ’Cats Oct. 7 in Edmond, Oklahoma. Despite being swept, Northwest was only outscored 63-54. This time the Bearcats will play the Bronchos Nov. 2 in Bearcat Arena.
Sophomore middle hitter Avery Kemp said the Bearcats have been successful at home so it’s exciting to finish the season at home.
“It’s encouraging to go into our final games with that advantage,” Kemp said. “We make it a goal to defend the paw, so the stakes are high.”
Northwest is coming into the final week of the regular season with a nine-match winning streak and a perfect 8-0 record at home.
This success has helped give the Bearcats seven MIAA Player of the Week awards and an AVCA National Player of the Week award. The latest two recipients are sophomore libero and defensive specialist Kyah Luhring who snagged Defensive Player of the Week. Junior setter Alyssa Rezac was awarded Setter of the Week for the third time in a row.
“It feels really good to finish the season at home,” Luhring said. “Our home crowd has been amazing the last few home matches, so it’s exciting to get that experience for two more games.”
The final match of the regular season is against Newman Nov. 4 in Bearcat Arena. If the Bearcats beat Central Oklahoma, then a win against the Jets will give the ’Cats the MIAA title outright for the first time in the history of Northwest volleyball.
In the game that propelled Northwest to the No. 1 spot in the conference for the shot at a title, sophomore middle-hitter Abby Brunssen had nine blocks, six digs and 15.5 points in a win over Nebraska-Kearney Oct. 29 — all three season-high stats for her.
“I think we just need to do what we do,” Brunssen said. “We’ve never lost to Newman in program history. We just need to run our systems at a high level and still see Newman as a threat because our conference is obviously crazy, and you never know where somebody is going to come from.”
Not only could the MIAA title be on the line, but Northwest will also be celebrating its seniors for Senior Night.
Some of the players will be stepping onto the floor for a regular season match for the final time of their careers. Luhring said it can be a special night for the whole team.
“We don’t want them to leave,” Brunssen said. “Our seniors have put so much into this program, and we’re so proud of everything that they’ve done. Hallie’s been here for six years, so it’s emotional seeing them go off.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.