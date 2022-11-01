Before the first tackle, before the ball is kicked off at the start of the game and even before the first whistle is blown Nov. 5 against Missouri Southern, 12 Northwest football players will experience a last.
Juniors wide receiver Trevon Alexander, linebacker Andrew Blum, tight end Ryan Dewhirst, running back Robert Rawie, offensive lineman Seth Zegunis, defensive lineman Walker Graves along with seniors running back Kevin Dominique, defensive tackle Elijah Green, defensive tackle Zach Howard, running back Jamar Moya, linebacker Sam Phillips and quarterback Braden Wright will enter Bearcat Stadium as players for the final time of their careers.
“I don’t think the emotions have set in yet,” Wright said. “It’s exciting, but it’s probably going to be a really sad day. I can remember the first time out of the tunnel for a game in 2018. I can remember it like it was yesterday.”
Before the 60-minute clash between the Bearcats (7-2) and Lions (4-5), the 12 players will be honored prior to kickoff for Senior Day.
As Northwest prepares for the Senior Day matchup with Southern, the Bearcats are on the heels of their third consecutive win. After being down 24-14 heading into the fourth quarter against Nebraska-Kearney Oct. 29, the Bearcats scored 14 unanswered points for the 28-24 win. Coach Rich Wright said the team is finally starting to form into what he had hoped for early in the season.
“The team is coming together and rallying,” Rich Wright said. “We’re finding ways to win football games.”
“It’s just kind of the resilience factor,” Braden Wright said. “It’s kind of a reality check, like, ‘Wow, we should have had this earlier,’ and that’s a lot on us. Just thankful that it’s not too little too late.”
It may not have been the way the team intended, but it worked. The win gave the Bearcats their seventh of the year and kept them in the race for a playoff spot. However, they still have a little ways to go before then.
In the most recent Super Region Three rankings, Northwest came in at No. 10. Just No. 10 won’t be enough, though, as only the top seven teams earn the right to advance to the postseason. The Bearcats’ next step to making a case for the playoffs is against Southern.
Northwest is 28-4 all-time against Southern and have won 26 straight games against the Lions. The ’Cats have scored 38 or more points in the previous 14 matchups between the two squads. Southern’s last win against the Bearcats was Nov. 12, 1994, in Joplin, Missouri.
Rich Wright isn’t concerned about anything from the past, though. To him, it doesn’t matter how many times the Bearcats defeated the Lions, and it doesn’t matter by how much they have won by. He said the Lions are much improved under second-year coach Atiba Bradley, and he expects a hard-fought game from them.
“Their skills positions are very good offensively,” Rich Wright said. “They do a good job … there’s no doubt about that.”
One of the Lions’ players at the skills positions is sophomore running back Nathan Glades. Glades is No. 2 in the MIAA in rushing yards per game with 87.4, but he will go against the No. 1 rush defense in Division II in the Northwest defense that gives up a mere 47.1 yards per contest.
Regardless of the outcome of the Bearcats’ final home game of the regular season, Braden Wright said he is happy about his time at Northwest.
“It’s crazy how fast it goes,” Braden Wright said. “I’ve been trying to tell guys on the team, ‘Don’t take it for granted.’ I think that’s kind of what’s hitting me now is looking back, like, ‘Wow, that did fly by.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.