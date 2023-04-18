The regular season has come and gone for both Northwest tennis teams, and now postseason is here. Both teams secured the No. 1 seed for their respective conference tournaments, and both Bearcat squads will look to add onto their conference regular season titles with a tournament championship.
Coach Mark Rosewell is in his 38th year of coaching Northwest tennis, where he has won 10 MIAA Tournament Championships — nine men’s titles and one women’s title. Rosewell said it is nice to be the No. 1 seed, but the Bearcats can’t focus on that.
“Oh, it’s special, but it’s one thing to be the No. 1 seed, it’s another to actually win the championship,” Rosewell said. “It puts us in a good position to try to achieve that.”
The MIAA/Great American Conference Tournament is set for April 19-21 in Edmond, Oklahoma, but courtesy of snagging the top seed, the No. 15 Bearcat men won’t take the court until 10 a.m. the second day of the tournament April 20. Northwest’s match could either be against third-seeded Newman or second-seeded Ouachita Baptist. Both foes will play in the quarterfinals 10 a.m. April 19.
The ’Cats defeated the Jets 7-0 April 1 in Maryville, and the Tigers 4-3 April 2 in Maryville. Senior No. 1 singles player Michael Delebois, who is also ranked No. 45 nationally, said the Bearcats are confident heading into the MIAA/GAC Tournament
“I don’t think we should be overconfident because every match is different,” Delebois said. “Against Ouachita it was a close match, we won 4-3, but it could’ve gone either way. We have to be careful and give our 100%.”
The women’s MIAA Tournament will take place April 21-23 in Edmond, but the No. 7 Bearcat women will have a first-round bye. They will match up with either fourth-seeded Northeastern State or fifth-seeded Central Oklahoma in the tournament semifinals 10 a.m. April 22.
The RiverHawks and Bronchos will compete for a chance to punch their ticket to the semifinals in the quarterfinals 4 p.m. April 21.
Two weeks ago, the Bearcats defeated the RiverHawks April 7. The next day they defeated the Bronchos 5-2 with that win the ’Cats clinched the MIAA regular season title against Central April 8. In the final regular season match against No. 23 Augustana April 14, junior No. 3 singles player Tessa Kwakernaak won her match, claiming two-straight sets against Vikings’ senior No. 3 singles player Aleksandra Kistanova after Kistanova triumphed in the first set.
“It always helps when, you know, you’ve already defeated them once, so you know you can do it,” Kwakernaak said about the possibility of playing Northeastern or Central. “If we had lost, we would be a little bit more nervous because we would’ve already lost to them once, and we know the players. I’d be playing a girl I’ve already beat, so I know how to play to beat her.”
With both teams getting a first round bye, they will play a day later than their competition. The bye can provide an advantage when playing in a different environment than the players are used to, especially since it gives the athletes extra time to get used to the environment.
“It’s going to be real hot down in Oklahoma — I’m hearing upper 80s — which we’re not used to,” Rosewell said. “I think, you know, just one less day of having to play tennis could be the difference in a real close, 4-3 match.”
A tournament can bring a lot of different variables to the table, including weather, new playing environments and playing multiple matches in the same day or in back-to-back days.
Delebois said playing in the conference tournament is going to be very hard because it is so much different than what the team is used to.
“Playing two matches in a row, day after day, is going to require a lot of physical strength and even mental strength,” Delebois said. “We have to stay focused on our matches.”
Both teams have their sights set on the NCAA Tournament and winning the conference tournament is the next step to that goal. Conference tournament champions receive an automatic bid into the NCAA postseason.
In Rosewell’s tenure as coach, Northwest tennis has made the NCAA Tournament 41 times (men 22, women 19). The men’s tennis team has made it to the round of eight in 2014, 2016 and 2021. The women’s tennis team has made deep runs in the past making it to the fourth round in the 2018-19 season.
“Well, we want to host regionals, and to host you have to be either the one or two seed,”Rosewell said. “The kids all know that, and we want to bring this thing to Maryville — like we’ve done many years before. Like the basketball and football teams do, it’s very important.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.