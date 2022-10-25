Northwest volleyball has hit its stride with a seven-match win streak dating back to the Bearcats' match against Newman Oct. 8 in Wichita, Kansas. During this stretch, the ’Cats have defeated two top-25 teams — then-No. 25 Central Missouri Oct. 11 and then-No. 10 Washburn Oct. 14 — in Bearcat Arena.
The ’Cats have won four matches at home and three on the road during this win streak. Northwest has a four-match homestand to end the regular season, including matches against No. 8 Nebraska-Kearney Oct. 29 and No. 18 Central Oklahoma Nov. 2.
Sophomore libero and defensive specialist Kristen Ford had 11 digs and a service ace in a 3-0 win over Pittsburg State Oct. 22 — the Bearcats’ most recent conference triumph. She said being able to finish up the regular season at home — where they are 6-0 at — is perfect.
“We love playing at home,” Ford said. “It is truly an honor getting to show off our hard work to family and friends that come and support us. Playing in Bearcat Arena gives us that feeling of comfort and familiarity which allows us to play our best.”
The win streak has propelled the Bearcats to multiple MIAA Player of the Week honors and one AVCA National Player of the Week award. After a 3-0 week Oct. 18-22, the ’Cats swept the MIAA Player of the Week awards. Junior setter Alyssa Rezac snagged Setter of the Week for the second week in a row with 125 assists in the three matches. Thanks to 41 kills, sophomore outside hitter Payton Kirchhoefer earned Offensive Player of the Week. Junior right-side Jaden Ferguson was named the Defensive Player of the Week with 55 digs.
Northwest will have a chance to extend its win streak against Fort Hays State Oct. 28 in Bearcat Arena. The Bearcats have beaten the Tigers in the past twelve matchups, and the ’Cats are 24-3 against Fort Hays since Sept. 30, 2006.
“I think it takes consistency on our end,” Kirchhoefer said. “We must be consistent in doing our job and fulfilling the role the team needs us for.”
In the next game, Bearcat Arena might be covered in pink instead of green and white as the Bearcats will be having their annual Pink-Out match against No. 8 Nebraska-Kearney Oct. 29.
This match won’t just have the possibility of shaking up the national top-25 rankings as the winner will have sole possession of first place in the MIAA with just two matches left in the season.
The first matchup between the two squads this season went the way of the Lopers 3-0, Sept. 30 in Kearney, Nebraska. Northwest is 8-1 since that loss. In that match, sophomore middle hitter Avery Kemp led the Bearcats in blocks with five blocks in the match.
“We are excited and hungry for a win against Nebraska-Kearney this weekend,” Kemp said. “Breaking the tie and taking over that first-place spot in the conference is our main goal. Having home court advantage for a game like this is exciting.”
“This game will be a matter of who wants it more,” Ford said. “As long as we are aggressive from the start and minimize their runs, I believe we can win. Both, us and UNK will bring our best to this game and will be a good one to watch.”
Three days later the Bearcats will square off with No. 18 Central Oklahoma Nov. 2. The Bronchos are currently 12-4 — just one game out of first place in the MIAA.
Last season, Northwest swept the season series against Central Oklahoma for the first time in history. The last time the Bronchos played in Bearcat Arena Nov. 5, 2021, Central Oklahoma was swept by the Bearcats for the first time. This marked just the third win against the Bronchos ever for Northwest. The first match of the season between the two teams ended in a sweep over the Bearcats for Central Oklahoma Oct. 7.
“One of our team goals is to go undefeated at home,” Ford said. “We know that’s a big task, but it helps us push ourselves to be the best we can be while also being able to defend the paw. UCO is one of our last home games, and I know that all of us want to finish the season strong, so beating them would be a big win for us as we head into the postseason.”
