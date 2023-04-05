Maryville boys and girls track and field are coming off a successful weekend at the Smithville Invitational March 31 with the boys taking home first place, and the girls earning sixth place.
Leading the charge for the boys was senior Keaton Stone who secured a first-place finish in triple jump and also a fourth-place in long jump. The boys’ side also won the 4x800-meter relay.
Senior Jesus Flores-Hernandez came home with a win in high jump, sophomore Dylan Meyer claimed first in the 400-meter dash and freshman Sadler Viau took fifth in the 110-meter hurdles. Stone said he was proud of his performance, even if it is early in the season.
“I think I did pretty well at the Smithville Invitational,” Stone said. “On the triple jump, I got out there pretty far, and, on the long jump, I struggled a little bit, but I think I did really well overall.”
Leading the way for the girls' side was junior Ella Schulte, who placed third in the 100-meter hurdles and fifth in the 300-meter hurdles. Other top placers for the girls include freshman Brylee Acklin taking second in the 300-meter hurdles and sixth in the 100-meter dash, and the girls relay team took third in the 4x200-meter relay.
After the performance in the Smithville Invitational, the Spoofhounds are nearly a month away from the district and state tournaments in May. Coach Rodney Bade said every practice counts.
“Practices are getting more specific,” Bade said. “We are doing workouts here and there, but there are still specific parts of every event that we look at with each athlete to make sure that they are making late season improvements so those adjustments are made before we get into the conference, sectional and state meets.”
Coming into the later months of the season, avoiding anxiety and mental fatigue has been a focal point for high school athletes all over the country. An estimated 25% of athletes experience mental fatigue, anxiety, depression and being burnt out, according to the American College of Sports Medicine.
Bade said he and his coaching staff observe their athletes’ body language to see if there is a sign of mental fatigue with any of his athletes.
“We try to be attune to that,” Bade said. “Our athletes — a lot of the time — have been doing the same event every single time, and we try to switch it up for them, even when sometimes they don’t like it. It is something we are aware of, and, if we see athletes plateauing their performances, then we try to give them as much help as we can.”
Stone said mental health can be a factor toward the end of the season, but he doesn’t let it get in the way of his performance or the team morale.
“I really don’t see it very much,” Stone said. “I think when it comes to the team, we get super pumped to get going in May for heavy competition, and, for me and the team, we are ready for it all the way.”
The Spoofhounds will be back in action for the Joe Shy Relays April 6 in Chillicothe, Missouri, and then they head off to the Winnetonka meet April 13 in Kansas City, Missouri.
