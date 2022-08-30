A familiar story was told on Aug. 26 as Maryville football (0-1) lost to Blair Oaks (1-0) for the sixth consecutive time.
After the first half, Maryville found itself down 34-14. Things didn't get better for the Spoofhounds and with five minutes left in the third quarter, Blair Oaks added another touchdown 42-21.
The Spoofhounds scratched and clawed to make a comeback in the game after falling down by 21, and they managed to get within one score multiple times.
However, the comeback fell short, and the Spoofhounds lost 54-42 to the Falcons.
Coach Matt Webb is happy with his team even through a loss because there are a lot of positives that came from this game.
“Well, I’m a firm believer in that you make the most improvement in any season, regardless of what level of football you play, between Week 1 and Week 2 because you have good film,” Webb said. So you have the players' attention this week to fix the mistakes we made from the first game to hopefully not commit those same mistakes in the second."
Webb added that the team did a lot of good things against Blair Oaks but made a lot of mistakes that the Spoofhounds need to improve on.
The next challenge for Maryville is Harrisonville (0-1). Harrisonville lost to Mary Institute Country Day School — a team that lost one game in 2021 to the eventual Missouri Class 4 State Champions, Smithville.
Both teams might be without a win, but the Spoofhounds are looking to change that in Week 2. Senior running back Drew Burns said he knows the team needs to make adjustments, keep the effort up in practice and execute the game plan in order to beat Harrisonville.
Last year, the Wildcats stunned the Spoofhounds 28-20 in Week 2 of the season.
Webb said he is very aware of what Harrisonville is capable of.
“Well, they’re an option attack on offense,” Webb said. “They played a very good MICDS team last week, and we need to make sure we cover each phase of the option. Coach [Brent] Maxwell is returning to the sidelines after being athletic director for a few years, so he’s a very good coach, and they will be a good team.”
“We’re gonna work hard in practice to correct our mistakes and execute better than last week to get the win in Week 2,” Burns said.
This week is the Spoofhounds’ first game in the Hound Pound for the 2022 season.
Webb said it’s always great to play in front of the Maryville fans.
“It’s youth night in the Hound Pound, so it’ll be a lot of young people out in the community, you know, running around the field with us before the game, and that’s always exciting,” Webb said. “This is a special place and a special community. We love playing at home.”
