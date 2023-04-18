Northwest softball collected back-to-back shutout wins against its rival Missouri Western April 14, to extend the Bearcats win streak to four games. Now, the Bearcats will direct their focus to their final away games of the regular season against Missouri Southern April 21 and Pittsburg State April 22.
It was Northwest’s first win in St. Joseph since April 2017. Additionally, the Bearcats have defeated the Griffons three consecutive times after a 1-0 win in the 2022 season ended a seven-game losing streak to the Griffons. Second-year coach Naomi Tellez said the two wins against Western has boosted the team’s confidence after the previous losing skid.
“It was awesome to go down there and take two from them on their home turf,” Tellez said. “We didn’t have a ton of hitting, but we definitely made the most of it when we got people on. I mean, it’s always a blast to go down there and take two from them.”
In the last four games, the ’Cats (24-20, 7-11 MIAA) have only given up two total runs. In the first game of the doubleheader against Western (27-14, 9-9 MIAA), freshman right-handed pitcher Jadyn Streigle capped off a complete game, shutout win, with five strikeouts and only six hits allowed.
In game No. 2, junior left-handed pitcher Breck Dickey was able to build off her complete-game shutout in a 5-0 win against Truman State (13-31) April 12 with another shutout, as she tossed four strikeouts while only allowing six hits in seven innings pitched against the Griffons.
Sophomore outfielder Lillie Filger said although the offense hasn’t done as well over the last nine games, the team is making up for it on the defensive side.
“Our confidence in our defense, our confidence in our pitchers and then, you know, those pitchers having their confidence in us,” Filger said about the defense’s strategy. “I think we’re gonna come out there, we’re gonna eat up any ball that we get to us and we’re gonna go 110% together this weekend.”
Northwest faces off against Southern (31-8, 16-2 MIAA) — the top team in the conference standings — in a doubleheader at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. April 21 in Joplin, Missouri. The Bearcats will matchup against the Gorillas (23-17, 8-10 MIAA) in another doubleheader at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. April 22 in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Tellez said the focus in practice is to get back to the team it once was offensively — when the team was top-three in the MIAA standings in batting average.
“We just gotta find a way for our offense to come around,” Tellez said. “We’re getting hits — not enough timely ones — but we just need to stay confident from an offensive perspective.”
The Bearcats have only eight games remaining on the regular season schedule, and, after the two games this weekend, the ’Cats will finish out their final four games April 28-29 at Bearcat Softball Field.
Filger and Tellez said the final eight games — all against conference foes — mean a great amount toward the MIAA standings when the conference tournament starts May 3. The top-eight teams in the standings will earn a spot in the postseason. As of April 18, Northwest is No. 11 in the MIAA.
“Every pitch, every game matters, no matter what,” Filger said. “We’re gonna have to fight till the end. We can’t sleep on any of these teams anymore because that can make or break if we’re going to make it into the postseason. We just have to come out here ready to fight every single game.”
“Right now, we’re on the outside, looking in,” Tellez said. “We kind of control some of our destiny, which is awesome. We have to go out and get a couple wins here, especially with the teams that are in front of us. We’re just gonna focus on what we can control, and we are gonna go out and play our absolute best.”
