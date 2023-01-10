Halfway through the season, Northwest women’s basketball is 7-7 and 2-6 in MIAA play. The Bearcats hope their ‘hooping week’, a week of practice to help build confidence and just play basketball will get the ’Cats back on track this season.
Coach Austin Meyer said his team is taking a different approach to practice ahead of its matchups with Central Oklahoma Jan. 12 and Newman Jan. 14.
“(We) play a lot of one-on-one, three-on-three, five-on-five — just call it our ‘hooping week,’” Meyer said. “Hopefully, we can build some confidence offensively and get some of the kids to step up because that's our main issue right now.”
Northwest will also get a change of scenery, as the Bearcats will hit the road for a two-game trip. The ’Cats road trip against two MIAA foes will kick off against Central (6-8) in Edmond, Oklahoma. Northwest will have one day off before hitting the road again to play Newman (6-8) in Wichita, Kansas.
“Honestly, in my time here, we’ve played better offensively on the road,” Meyer said. “That’s another factor. Maybe just getting out there in a different environment will hopefully help us, but we got to make sure we still compete defensively.”
The last time the Bearcats played the Bronchos was Jan. 20, 2022, in Edmond. The game resulted in a 79-69 win for the ’Cats. This season's first meeting marks the 15th time the Bronchos and Bearcats have faced each other, with both teams having seven wins against each other.
While Meyer may look to the trip for a confidence boost, so far Northwest is 1-3 on the road. However, Central is 4-4 at home.
The Bronchos average 70.9 points per game while allowing 72.9 points per contest. In comparison, the ’Cats average 59.8 points per game and allow 61.6 points per matchup. Northwest sophomore guard Peyton Kelderman said the key to getting back on track is not overthinking it and just playing basketball.
“When things are going bad or good it’s easy to, like, overanalyze stuff, and we’re just making a big emphasis on just playing basketball and being fundamentally sound,” Kelderman said.
Next on the docket for Northwest after the Bronchos is a game against Newman. The Jets average more points per game than the Bearcats at 63.8.
Defensively, Northwest has the advantage against Newman, as the Jets allow 68.1 points per game. Northwest freshman guard Lindsey Kelderman said defense is something the Bearcats can control, even when the shots aren’t falling offensively.
“Defense, you can always bring the energy and stuff like that,” Lindsey Kelderman said. “I think we’ve focused on doing that so we can be consistent at it.”
This road trip could make an impact on Northwest’s hopes of a berth into the MIAA Tournament. The Bearcats are No. 11 in the MIAA, Central is No. 10 and Newman is No. 9. Peyton Kelderman said gaining confidence and keeping it will be important.
“It’s more just focusing on being confident and being like this could be a good game,” Peyton Kelderman said. “This is a good road trip to get our confidence back. Really playing and feeding off of each other and just doing simple plays that will end up making a big difference in the score.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.