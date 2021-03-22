This week’s Division II Elite Eight won’t be the last time one Northwest men’s basketball player takes the court. Senior forward Ryan Hawkins is planning to return to the program next year to exercise his final season of eligibility, he said after the team’s practice March 19.
“I have to finish my degree here, so,” Hawkins said. “I'll have my master’s done this spring, but yeah, I plan on coming back.”
The NCAA Division II Management Council announced Oct. 20 that winter sport student-athletes who competed this season would receive an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19 impacting the end of the 2019-20 season, along with it altering the landscape of the 2020-21 season.
Hawkins is hoping to use that extra season to aid the Northwest men’s program in another national title run.
“I'm coming back because I love the core group of guys. I love the school. I love the town,” Hawkins said. “I've had a really good experience so far in college here, and why leave something as beautiful as this program and this institution?”
Hawkins is at the top of the program’s all-time rebounds list with 913. He’s the only Northwest basketball player ever to reach the 900-rebound mark. He’s one of only four active NCAA basketball players, regardless of level, to record at least 2,000 points and 900 rebounds.
Prior to the Elite Eight, Hawkins remains second on the program’s all-time scoring list with 2,015. Former teammate Justin Pitts awaits Hawkins at the top of the list with 2,459. Hawkins is now one of six players in the MIAA to ever score at least 2,000 points.
“He's a good player, so he's got a great attitude and good personality, and he makes our program better in a lot of ways,” Northwest coach Ben McCollum said. “So, we're definitely fortunate to have him for the time that we've had and time in the future as well.”
The senior forward is second on the program’s list for 3-pointers made in a career with 273, adding to his laundry list of notable statistics. He trails now-assistant coach Zach Schneider for first on that list (370).
“I know I’ll never catch Zach Schneider,” Hawkins said Dec. 5 after moving to No. 5 on the all-time list during the Bearcats’ 84-54 win over Lincoln. “There’s not enough extra years of eligibility for that to happen.”
Hawkins is a two-time national champion, two-time MIAA Defensive Player of the Year and tallied the first triple-double in MIAA Tournament history when he tallied 30 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in the Bearcats’ semifinal win March 5 against Central Oklahoma.
He’s reached nearly every accolade there is when it comes to Northwest men’s basketball. He’s essentially putting his post-graduation life on hold to add to that list.
“It says that he gets it. I mean, to be able to play college basketball, and be in college, for as long as you can possibly be there, as long as you're continuing to get educated, those are great years of your life,” McCollum said about Hawkins staying another season. “Why be in a hurry to get into the real world and do that sort of thing when you can play college basketball, be on scholarship and be educated and be with your buddies every day? It just shows that he's got it together.”
