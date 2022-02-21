The game was stuck in a back-and-forth battle between Northwest women’s basketball and Emporia State.
It was a mere 13 days since the Bearcats emerged victorious in the first matchup between the two squads Feb. 8. That win snapped a 13-game losing streak to the Hornets.
There the Bearcats (17-9, 12-8 MIAA) were again, moments before their 77-65 win over Emporia (13-13, 8-12 MIAA).
They held a 74-62 lead with 1:46 left in the game, but the score did not show the type of game it had been up to that point.
“They switched to zone defense, and we had struggled against a zone defense that last couple weeks,” Northwest coach Austin Meyer said.
Every time Northwest would build up a lead, Emporia seemingly came back.
The ’Cats were in search of something to put an end to that trend.
And they got it.
Senior guard Mallory McConkey, who was the talk of the last meeting, when she totaled 27 points, dribbled to the south end of the court.
After some passing between the Bearcats, the ball ended up in the hands of freshman guard Molly Hartnett, who was standing beyond the 3-point line. The ball left the hands of Hartnett and went towards the basket. Unlike two other 3-point attempts that went in for her earlier in the game, the ball bounced off the orange rim.
Freshman guard Evelyn Vazquez was able to get the rebound, her sixth and final one of the game, and found fellow freshman guard Peyton Kelderman wide open on the right wing of the 3-point line.
Without a moment of hesitation, Kelderman let it fly.
She had been in a similar situation not too long before that moment. Three days prior, Kelderman sank a 3-pointer with 12 seconds left against Washburn — a shot that ultimately led to overtime and a win for Northwest.
As the ball floated through the air on Kelderman’s shot with 1:12 left against Emporia, Meyer thought the same thing he thought when she took the shot against Washburn.
“It’s going in,” Meyer said.
That’s exactly what it did.
Kelderman’s shot found the bottom of the net, giving the Bearcats a 77-62 lead. Those were the last points of the game for Northwest, but that was more than enough. The Bearcats secured a 77-65 win over Emporia, marking the first sweep over the Hornets since 1993.
“I mean, that’s a long time, and it’s just another box we get to check off as a program,” Meyer said.
“We’re finally getting to that point that we wanna be as a team,” Hartnett said.
Hartnett more than did her part in contributing to the team’s 17th win on the season. She led the team in scoring with 20 points, her third 20-point game of the season, and totaled five assists.
“My focus was on getting open, and I did that, and my teammates found me,” Hartnett said.
She was not by herself, though, as McConkey (15) and Kelderman (12) also scored in double figures.
McConkey’s 15-point outing marked the 50th time in her career she scored double-digit points.
While Hartnett scored the most on the team, Meyer said it was the entire team’s mentality that helped toward the balanced offensive effort.
“They stayed aggressive all game, and they didn’t let themselves focus too much on what might’ve happened before,” Meyer said.
After the win against Emporia, Northwest is left with two more regular season games against Nebraska-Kearney (20-6, 15-5 MIAA) and No. 9 Fort Hays State (23-3, 17-3 MIAA).
That aggressive mindset is exactly what Meyer wants his players to keep heading into the final week of the regular season.
“We talk about confidence a lot, and these last two wins are huge in gaining some,” Meyer said. “Everyone knows this is a tough conference, so every win is great, but our main focus will always be to improve.”
