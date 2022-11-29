Northwest women’s basketball posted a 75-61 win at home against Peru State Nov. 27 behind the return of sophomore forward Emma Atwood as the team looks ahead to the start of MIAA play.
The Bearcats improved to 4-1 after the win against the Bobcats with help from Atwood, returning after an ACL injury from the year prior. Coach Austin Meyer said her return helped propel them forward to victory.
“It was a huge addition for us,” Meyer said. “She’s efficient offensively, she rebounds, she's tough and she’s one of our best defenders, so that helps us out tremendously.”
Atwood scored 12 points off the bench, shooting at an 80% clip. Sophomore guard Molly Hartnett was the only player for the Bearcats who surpassed Atwood in scoring, with 14 points as Northwest rode a 23-point halftime lead to victory.
Despite playing a smaller school, Atwood said her team made sure it was prepared for the home-opener.
“Going into this game, we made sure no matter what division we’re playing, we don’t want to overlook them because they’re just as good as anyone else,” Atwood said. “For the most part, we played well. We had a breakdown there in the third quarter defensively, so we do have some areas to improve on.”
Northwest will begin conference play this week traveling to Joplin, Missouri. Dec. 1 to take on No. 5 Missouri Southern (7-0). The Bearcats and the Lions split the season series a year ago with the home team winning both battles. Southern had the upper hand for its season success, winning a share of the MIAA regular season title.
Both Atwood and Hartnett said they feel like they aren’t underdogs, no matter the ranking of the team they are facing.
“They bring a lot of talent back,” Atwood said of the Lions. “The last few years we’ve matched up well with them, beat them here last year and then lost there. So, I think we know when we’re playing focused and playing tough that we have a lot of potential.”
“Yeah, I think we match up well with them,” Hartnett said. “I think overall, our depth is good, we have a lot more contributors. So, that’ll be nice having our bench involved. But, they are a really good team, and it’ll take every minute of the game to stay focused and get that win.”
The Bearcats will also head to Pitt State Dec. 3 to take on the Gorillas (5-1). The two teams split the season series during the 2021-22 season, which ended a 17-game losing streak to the Gorillas for the Bearcats.
Pittsburg’s fifth year senior guard Tristan Gegg will be the focal point of the Gorillas’ offense. Meyer said they will need to be well prepared on the defensive side of the ball to have a successful night against Pitt State.
“Tristan Gegg averaged 20 a game last year, and she’s shooting 45% from three,” Meyer said. “They have some younger kids that are playing well too. (They’re a) dribble-drive offense, so you have to be able to guard the ball and get out in front. You just have to be really solid defensively against them.”
Following the game against Pitt State, Northwest will have the week off before returning to Bearcat Arena to play the University of Nebraska-Kearney Dec. 10 — the team that brought an end to the Bearcats’ 2021-22 campaign in the first round of the MIAA Tournament.
