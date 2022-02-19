There the freshman guard was, on the south free-throw line of Bearcat Arena, with nothing between her and the basket except 12 feet of empty paint and tension-filled air.
Peyton Kelderman had more than 1,180 pairs of eyes focused on her with 17 seconds left in the game between Northwest women’s basketball and Washburn on Saturday afternoon.
Despite garnering all of the attention, Kelderman met with her teammates at the top of the keyt, high-fiving them as she stepped towards the line.
With her right foot in front of her left, she awaited the pass from the referee to start her free throw attempts. There she was, with the ball in her hands, blocking out everything else besides one thing on her mind.
“We knew this was our game to win,” Kelderman said.
If it was the Bearcats’ game to win, they took an extended amount of time to prove that was true.
At the time of Kelderman’s free-throw attempt, the game hadalready taken the entirety of four quarters and 4:43 of the overtime period.
Kelderman’s thoughts ultimately came true, as her free throws put the Bearcats up by 3, followed by a missed layup by Washburn. Freshman guard Molly Hartnett closed out the 58-53 win with a pair of her own free throws.
“I think it just shows the fight in our team — we continued to battle,” coach Austin Meyer said.
Her free throws were not uncharted territory for the Waukee, Iowa, native, because, while it was her first trip to the line of the game, it was not the first time of the contest she took a shot with all pressure on her.
A layup by Washburn sophomore guard Macy Doebele put the Ichabods up 47-46 with 21 seconds left in the fourth quarter until a little bit of dribbling by Northwest senior guard Mallory McConkey allowed her to find a wide-open Kelderman in the corner.
Splash.
The crowd in Bearcat Arena erupted as the ’Cats took a 49-47 lead with 12 seconds to go.
“It was a big shot, but it went in,” Kelderman said. “After that 3, we knew the momentum was on our side.”
The Ichabods, of course, tied it up within those 12 seconds, but Kelderman was back in the moment — a chance to seal Northwest’s victory up just 2 points with 17 seconds left in overtime.
It was at this moment that the crowd in Bearcat Arena, which had been increasing its volume seemingly since the beginning of the fourth quarter, had come to a halt.
Kelderman took her first shot, and the ball bounced off the orange rim and onto the floor. No good.
She caught the ball from the referee and stared up at the rim for her second attempt. Almost as quickly as the first time, she took the second shot. It didn’t share the same result as the one before it, going straight through the net to give the Bearcats a 56-53 lead.
The ensuing possession by Washburn ended in a 3-point miss by senior guard Shae Sanchez, and Hartnett ended the game with her own pair of free throws.
It took 45 minutes, but the Bearcats won the overtime thriller.
“I was just proud of our kids,” Meyer said.
“It wasn’t the prettiest game at times, but we battled and kept doing it the whole game,” Kelderman said.
Despite the win, Northwest could’ve decided the outcome possibly much sooner than that.
The Bearcats held a 17-7 lead with 7:52 to go in the second quarter after an 11-0 run that stretched to 16 points just seconds before the end of the first.
All good things came to an end, though, and the Ichabods outscored the ’Cats 19-9 the rest of the half to tie it up at 26 a piece.
“We got up 10, and then we struggled to score,” Meyer said. “But we also struggled to get stops, and that was the big thing.”
“We knew we weren’t playing our best, but we fixed those things and had a game,” senior forward Caitlyn Jordon said.
Two Northwest players, McConkey and Kelderman, hit double digit points in the win, with McConkey (16) paving the way. But one of the unlikely contributors was Jordon.
Even though she only saw action in eight games this season before Washburn, she filled the spots of junior forward Paityn Rau, freshman forward Jillian Fleming and freshman guard Caely Kesten with 13 minutes — the most playing time she has received this season.
She did not waste the opportunity, either, recording a career-high 6 points and one steal.
“There’s definitely hard moments, but seeing how our program has progressed and gotten better throughout the years, that’s all I could really ask for,” Jordon said. “I’m super thankful for the minutes, but at the end of the day, I just want us to win.”
This win gave Northwest a 16-9 record and, with 16 wins, secured its highest win total since the 2010-11 season, when the Bearcats finished 29-5 and were MIAA champions.
Meyer and company said they are happy with the team’s success, but with three games left on the regular-season schedule, they just want to get better.
“It’s huge to finally get to where we wanna be, and we just want to keep moving up that ladder,” Jordon said.
“We’ve focused on just getting better everyday,” Meyer said in the aftermath of Northwest’s win over Washburn. “It is nice to, you know, check some boxes for our program. Most wins in 10 years; it’s great, but we just want to make sure we’re not satisfied with that.”
