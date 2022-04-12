The sun was shining at Bearcat Softball Field, and the wind was calm and cool. Junior infielder Olivia Daugherty walked up to the plate, determined to put Northwest softball on the board. With a swift crack of the bat, the ball flew over the fence, and Daugherty found herself rounding third base before being greeted at home plate by her teammates' embraces.
With the help of Daugherty’s four RBIs, the Bearcats picked up their first conference win of the season with a 12-4 victory over MIAA foe Northeastern State April 9.
Freshman first baseman Skylar Pieper and junior utility Jacee Winn led off the Bearcats’ batting lineup in the bottom of the first inning and reached first and second base, respectively. Daugherty walked up to the plate eager to take advantage of the two potential RBIs.
“When the top of the lineup does well and gets on base, it for sure sets the tone for the rest of the game. Having Jacee and Skylar in front of me gives me two batters to see the pitcher’s tendencies,” Daugherty said.
Daugherty didn’t disappoint, as she launched a ball over the left-field fence to take a 3-1 lead against the RiverHawks (21-18).
Northwest (8-33) started its homerun frenzy in the bottom of the third inning and Daugherty walked up to the plate just like the first inning. She then bombed another ball over the left-field fence and was welcomed home with helmet slaps.
“The Northeastern game gave me the confidence I’ve been needing,” Daugherty said. “Having a solid game helps when I’m feeling like I’m in a slump.”
Daugherty’s home run was not the last of the inning. Junior infielder Hannah Blackford sent a ball over the right-field wall, and sophomore infielder Abby Nolte put a ball over center field to give the Bearcats the 6-2 lead at the end of the third.
The Bearcats made quick work of the RiverHawks in the top of the fourth inning, earning three straight outs. Northwest had the bases loaded when sophomore utility Lauren Gray stepped up to bat. Gray took one swing and sent the ball over center field for a grand slam, giving Northwest an 11-2 lead.
The RiverHawks battled in the top of the fifth inning and earned two runs, but the Bearcats composed themselves and achieved the third out to put the ’Cats at the plate again. Pieper hit a line drive, and junior outfielder Brylee Kemper raced to home plate to give the Bearcats the 12-4 win.
The Bearcats hit .500 in game one and a season-high five home runs. Daugherty and Gray led the way with four RBIs apiece. The victory gives Northwest its first MIAA win of the year and serves as first-year coach Naomi Tellez’s first career MIAA win.
“It’s great to get the monkey off our back; now we know that we can do it. Northeastern is not a bad team at all, but we came out swinging, which helped us for sure,” Tellez said. “Our offense really carried us through.”
Northwest lost the second game against Northeastern State 7-4, but Tellez was still impressed with her team’s hitting.
“In game two, (hitting) kind of halted a little bit, but at the same time, we still put runs on the board,” Tellez said.
The Bearcats turned around to play No. 2 Rogers State (34-3) April 10 and lost the first game 15-1 before losing the second — both in five innings. Nolte scored the only run against the Hillcats in the bottom third inning with a home run over center field. Junior catcher Madison Friest was the only player to record a hit in game two.
The ’Cats had a quick turnaround and picked up their second MIAA win with a 6-0 triumph of Fort Hays State April 12. Nolte had a home run to center field in the top of the second inning, and Friest had a home run to right field in the top of the third inning to lead the ’Cats.
“I think we just kept with the momentum,” Tellez said. “We kind of said, ‘Flush it, and let’s move on.’”
Northwest lost the second game against the Tigers 11-3. Gray had two RBIs, and Daugherty had a home run in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Northwest continues its homestand with a doubleheader against MIAA rival Missouri Western at noon and 2 p.m. April 15 at Bearcat Softball Field.
