The players from Maryville football and Savannah lined up on the line of scrimmage. Their breaths — courtesy of the 23-degree weather — come together to form a cloud over the group above the ball.
Maryville was nearing the end of an 84-yard drive as the Spoofhounds found themselves down 28-27, with a fourth-and-1 on the 1-yard line and just four seconds left. Just one yard between them and the win in the Class 3 District 8 Championship. Behind them were the screaming home fans and the Savannah faithful who made the 30-minute drive north, and in front of them were 11 Savages, who needed one more stop to secure the district title for themselves.
Maryville junior quarterback Derek Quinlin snapped the ball and handed it off to No. 1 on the Spoofhounds’ roster, senior fullback Cooper Loe, to score from one yard out.
“I mean, if you don’t get that, that’s the last football snap some people are gonna play in their entire high school career or whole life,” Loe said. “... I usually don’t get too anxious during games, before or after games, but that’s for sure the most worried I’ve been in high school football.”
While it may have been the last snap some players ever took, the Spoofhounds earned some more as Maryville’s No. 1 took it one yard into the end zone to put the ’Hounds up 33-28.
The 2-point conversion attempt failed, but it didn’t matter as the remaining two seconds on the clock were used up on the ensuing kickoff.
Game over. Players, coaches and fans ran onto the field in the ’Hound Pound to celebrate the 33-28 win, and for the third straight season, Maryville claimed a district title. Coach Matt Webb had a phrase to describe the moment — a phrase he uses often.
“We talked about, at the beginning of the week, we’re gonna need every ounce of ‘Hound Pound magic,’” Webb said. “... I think everyone in Nodaway County knew No. 1 was getting the ball, and that’s OK. There’s a long talk about the value of one yard. We’ve lost a district championship here in years past by 1 point. Those ones, ya know, and it just so happened Cooper Loe is No. 1.”
The 84-yard drive to end the game was kickstarted by a play from the Spoofhound (8-3) defense roughly five minutes before Loe’s go-ahead touchdown.
Savannah (10-2) was in the driver's seat of the game and knocking on the door of the end zone from Maryville’s 16-yard line. After two straight false start penalties pushed them back to their own 5, the Savages’ offense went 79 yards to get into the red zone. A score by Savannah would likely seal it, already up 28-27, however, the team was faced with a fourth-and-5.
Savages’ senior quarterback Ethan Dudeck dropped back to pass. He ran toward the easternmost sideline in an attempt to find an open teammate. Instead, when he eventually threw the ball, all he found was the hands of Maryville junior linebacker Delton Davis. The junior smacked the ball to the ground, and the crowd erupted with cheers as the Spoofhounds took possession with under five minutes left in the championship bout.
“We were expecting a counter, but then he rolled out and we saw it fast,” Davis said. “I gotta give credit to my team. They had everyone locked down. I couldn’t have done it without them.”
The contest saw four lead changes and one tie, but there was more to it than just a playoff game for the Highway 71 rivals. The triumph not only advanced the Spoofhounds onto the Class 3 State Tournament, but it gave them the second win of the season over the Savages — the first time coming in 39-28 fashion Oct. 14. Maryville has defeated Savannah 13 consecutive times, including in two playoff games during the streak.
Maryville claimed the Highway 71 trophy in the regular season, and now the Spoofhounds claim the district title. Quinlin and Loe said it’s always satisfying to get the win over the Savages.
“They’re a great team,” Quinlin said. “They got great coaches, great players, but we pulled through.”
“Since I’ve been in high school, we’ve won every single game against them,” Loe said. “It’s awesome. Your senior year, you don’t want to lose to your rivals. It’s just really exciting to come out on top.”
Next up for Maryville is the Class 3 State Quarterfinals against Pleasant Hill (10-1). Possibly to the Spoofhounds’ advantage, they’ll have a chance to use more of their “’Hound Pound magic” against the Roosters. The game will be a bit different than normal, though, as the state showdown will be on a Saturday, rather than a Friday, Nov. 19.
Maryville will have an extra day to prepare, as the team will look to flip the script from its state quarterfinals game in 2021 when the Spoofhounds lost 49-23 to Richmond. The players are focused on next week just yet, though. For now, they’re focused on celebrating their newest title.
“It’s amazing. It’s just unthinkable,” Davis said of the team’s journey. “We knew we lost important guys last year, but we knew our goal, we kept the end-goal in mind and I just think we’re ready to work hard and get to where we need to be.”
“I feel like the hard work has paid off, but we got a lot more games to go,” Quinlin said. “We can go as far as we want to go, and it’s just a lot of fun with this team.”
