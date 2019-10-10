Northwest football readies for battle with Pittsburg State at Arrowhead Stadium

Sophomore quarterback Braden Wright threw for 87 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception on 6-of-20 passing in Northwest's 34-23 win over Emporia State Oct. 5 in Emporia, Kansas. Wright will compete in his first game at Arrowhead Stadium Oct. 12 against Pittsburg State. The Gorillas are tied with Northwest and Central Missouri at 5-0 atop the conference standings.