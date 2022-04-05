The Smithville Invitational served, in some ways, as a competitive awakening for Maryville track and field. After 163 miles of travel, the Spoofhounds returned with a second-place finish for the boys and a 10th-place finish for the girls.
Coach Rodney Bade was glad to be able to return to the meet after not being allowed entry last season due to COVID-19 restrictions. This year, it went a little differently than he expected it to.
“It was quite a bit more competitive than I kind of thought going into it,” Bade said. “It’s very competitive — more competitive than it’s been in the past. So, if you look at us compared to that level of competition, we might not have looked amazing on Friday, but we have to kind of keep that in perspective.”
Despite the boys team’s 89-point runner-up performance, and beating Lawson for the first time out of the three meets so far this year, Bade was referencing the girls team and boys sprints.
The girls amassed 38.5 points with the help of standout performances from junior Brooklynn Holtman and sophomore Ella Schulte. Holtman, the leading scorer for the ’Hounds this season, finished second in the 400-meter dash and 100-meter dash with times of 1 minute, 1.45 seconds and 13.07, respectively. She tied for fourth in the high jump with a jump of 4 feet, 7 inches, bringing her individual tally to 18.5 points for the meet.
Schulte hurdled her way to a 14-point performance with a win in the 100-meter hurdles and fifth-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles. She ran the shorter of the two events in a personal record time of 17.31 and finished fifth in the longer with a time of 51.72.
“It feels pretty good,” Schulte said about being the second-highest scorer for the girls. “Moving forward into the later season, I’m looking forward to being able to go out of districts and just try and help my team earn points to get their success as well.”
Steps are one of the most important aspects in hurdling. In races like the 100 hurdles, steps establish a rhythm, and a rhythm translates to speed. Three is the optimal number of steps a hurdler should take in between barriers to ensure the athlete uses the leg they’re most comfortable hurdling with.
For Schulte, who has competed in hurdle events for two seasons prior to this one, her ability to comfortably take three steps in between hurdles is something she’s been working on perfecting. Although she can three-step the first five hurdles in a race, she switches to a four-step rhythm that adds time to her race.
“Well, I think (confidence) definitely helped this year,” Schulte said. “I feel comfortable running and being confident in the steps and form. Some of the struggles that I have right now is only being able to three-step so many hurdles. Hopefully by conference or districts, I’ll be able to three-step more than I’ve been able to.”
Bade acknowledged Schulte’s dedication to the sport and appreciates her rise to score points for her team. He said she’s getting better at the 300 hurdles, but the 100 hurdles are where she’s “hitting her stride.” She’s set on dipping below the 17-second barrier and the 50-second barrier in the longer hurdle race.
Bade said he was pleased with how his boys competed, but, like the girls, is hoping to see a little more. In recent years, Maryville has heavily relied on its distance runners to secure points and scrounge whatever points it can from sprints and field events. However, the Spoofhounds posted a diverse spread this time around.
“We didn’t want to be a one-trick pony,” Bade said. “There’s a lot less distance races than other things, so at some point, you tap out of all you can score, and you got to find points everywhere else. So, yeah, I think we’re diversifying.”
Junior Jesus Flores-Hernandez is the epitome of versatility for the ’Hounds. In any meet, an athlete is permitted to enter a maximum of four events. So far, Flores-Hernandez maxed out in each meet, and they’ve all been different combinations of events.
This meet, the Swiss Army knife-like athlete tallied 18 individual points for the ’Hounds. He finished sixth in the 300 hurdles with a personal best time of 42.25, fourth in the 200 with a personal best time of 23.87 and ended his meet with a victory in the high jump with a jump of 6 feet, ¾ inch. He was also part of the 4x200 meter relay that finished ninth with a time of 1:38.54.
Bade said Flores-Hernandez is able to handle the workload better than he realizes. However, expressing his worries to Bade is his way of mentally preparing for each event.
“He was worried that he might have to run a couple races in between jumping or even before he jumps,” Bade said. “He went through the whole, ‘Do I have to do these things? What if I don’t do this race?’ He went through all the motions. It just shows his strength, I guess, and his depth.”
As his high jump coach, Bade works closely with Flores-Hernandez, and he does his best to talk him through his heavy workload and keep his mind clear. Flores-Hernandez said he takes a lot of pride in helping his team in any way possible, but the weight of the team score is easier to bear when others score as well.
Junior Keaton Stone pulled his weight via a 15-point contribution following a first-place performance in the triple jump (41’2.5”), a fifth-place jump in the long jump (19’5.5”) and an eighth-place finish in the pole vault (8’6.25”).
As for the distance crew, they earned massive points in the 4x800 meter relay (10), 3,200 (18), mile (12) and 800 (9). The Spoofhounds still have consistent point scorers in distance events, and now with the improvement of sprints and field events, Bade is ready to see just how competitive they can be in upcoming meets.
Maryville will return to action April 8 in the Chillicothe Invitational. The girls finished third behind MEC rivals Chillicothe and Cameron at this meet last season, while the boys finished 12th in the overall standings.
“We’re happy with where we’re at,” Bade said. “We’re ready for some better weather, better days to have practice. With that in mind, we’re looking forward to a one-meet week to get some good practice days.”
