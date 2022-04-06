Amid the annual whirlwind of speculation, at this time, Ben McCollum is planning to remain in Maryville for his 14th season at the helm of the Northwest men’s basketball program, he told The Missourian on Tuesday afternoon.
That plan could change with college basketball’s coaching carousel in full swing, but for the time being, McCollum isn’t going anywhere until a “can’t-turn-down” opportunity presents itself.
“I don’t have another job, do I?” McCollum said through a laugh. “I’ve got a job right here.”
McCollum has been at the forefront of the last few coaching cycles, with people around the country vying for a Division I program to take a chance on the Storm Lake, Iowa, native.
Fresh on the heels of an unprecedented third-straight national title, and for the last couple of years, McCollum has made everyone aware that it’d have to be a “can’t-turn-down” opportunity that would put the punctuation on his time at Northwest.
McCollum has won a record-setting five NABC Division II Coach of the Year awards, won 80.1% of his games (334-83) and has led the Bearcats to four of the last five national titles. He’s been a finalist for multiple Division I jobs, including Milwaukee during this cycle, Jeff Goodman from Stadium reported March 8.
So, what’s the thing that keeps him anchored in Maryville? What exactly would that can’t-turn-down job look like?
“We’ve got something special here, where we’ve got great community support and campus life,” McCollum said. “It feels like you’re growing — obviously, the academics make you grow, but most importantly, you grow from the social aspect of being in college. You also grow from the community support in a college town.”
“I’ve always loved college towns. The only thing that would ever attract that is something similar on a considerably bigger scale.”
While McCollum is planning on a return, plans change. There is, of course, no telling when that "can't-turn-down" opportunity might come his way.
Should he stick around, it might do more than just write the next chapter of his future MIAA Hall of Fame story. It might keep one of Bearcat Nation’s favorites in the green and white for another season, too.
Diego Bernard, a fourth-year junior guard, has one season of eligibility remaining due to COVID-19 impacting the 2020-21 season, but he’s not quite sure what he’s doing with it yet.
Bernard and McCollum will sit down in the latter half of the week to determine what their future together holds.
“We’ll probably talk about that to see what he’s doing too,” Bernard said. “After this week, going into next week, I’ll definitely have a decision, for sure.”
While the Northwest faithful will get to hold onto McCollum for at least one more season, and perhaps get to witness Bernard’s last ride, they’ll have to bid adieu to Trevor Hudgins. The fifth-year junior from Manhattan, Kansas, is in a similar eligibility predicament as Bernard. But Hudgins, however, has no plans on coming back.
Instead, he’ll sign with an agent sooner rather than later, he said on Tuesday, and that will help him prepare for the 2022 NBA Draft while effectively discarding that final year of eligibility.
“I’ve been in college for 100 years now,” Hudgins said with a smirk. “I’m just ready, you know? I’m ready to graduate, ready to get out of here. I did my time here. I love this place, but life goes on. I’m just ready to make some money.”
Hudgins put together a farewell tour for the ages this season. He was named a three-time MIAA Player of the Year, the MIAA Tournament MVP, the Central Region Tournament MVP, the Elite Eight MVP, only the fourth person to ever win back-to-back NABC Division II Player of the Year awards and the Bevo Francis Award winner.
That resume, of course, put Hudgins in a position to have options to go elsewhere. There were only two things that would’ve ever allowed that to happen, though.
“The only chance I would’ve went to another school or transferred after this year is if COVID hit again or, God forbid, an injury,” Hudgins said. “Then, probably, I would’ve went somewhere else. … I could’ve went somewhere if I really wanted to, but I’m just focused on the next step.”
Hudgins will now prepare for the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, a four-day event that includes 64 of the best seniors that college basketball has to offer at the end of every season. All 30 NBA teams will have representatives in attendance, allowing Hudgins — the first Division II participant since 2012 — to showcase his talents against stern competition.
As for McCollum and Bernard, they’ll use the oncoming days to reflect on the last four years and decide whether or not they’ll be together for a fifth. Should the pair have one final campaign, it’ll allow the program to try for its fifth title in the last six opportunities.
“I don’t think people realize, including myself, realize what has been accomplished,” McCollum said. “I’m not sure people understand how incredibly dominant that group was for the last four seasons, specifically this season, when they lost an All-Big East player and were still able to come through.”
