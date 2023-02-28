Northwest women’s basketball is headed to the MIAA Tournament for the second consecutive season, but this time as the No. 8 seed March 1-5 in the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.
Northwest will kick off tournament play against ninth-seeded Newman at 6 p.m. March 1. Sophomore forward Emma Atwood said being a lower-ranked seed won’t impact how the Bearcats play.
“Once the tournament starts, it’s kind of just — the records don't really matter anymore, (and) the record you have against other teams doesn’t really matter,” Atwood said. “Every game is a new game, and none of the past games matter, regardless of how you did against that team previously. So, I think it’s a good mindset to have — it’s kind of a clean slate for everyone.”
This will be the second year in a row that the ’Cats (14-14 overall, 9-13 MIAA) will make an appearance in the MIAA Tournament. Northwest hadn’t made back-to-back MIAA Tournaments since the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons.
Northwest made the tournament as the No. 6 seed for the 2021-22 season, but ultimately fell in the first round to Nebraska-Kearney 52-47. Regardless of last year’s tournament, coach Austin Meyer said it is a very special accomplishment to make the tournament in back-to-back seasons.
“To get to Kansas City a couple years in a row now, we’re trying to get our program to a consistent level where we’re fighting for championships,” Meyer said. “Obviously, finishing tied for seventh isn’t probably where we want to be moving forward, but you have to look at where we’ve come from and how our program has grown, to put ourselves in a position to go down there and hopefully make a little run.”
While achieving another bid into the MIAA Tournament, the Bearcats finished with a .500 win percentage for the 2022-23 season, marking the first time they have ended the regular season .500 or better in back-to-back seasons in 15 years.
The last time this was achieved was the 2006-07 and 2007-08 seasons. In the 2006-07 season, the Bearcats made it to the second round of the MIAA Tournament.
In the 2007-08 season, the ’Cats won the MIAA Tournament and made it to the NCAA Tournament. They won their first NCAA Tournament game before falling short against Emporia State in the second round.
Meyer said it’s special to be able to do something that hasn’t happened in 15 years.
“Just taking what we’ve built here the last few years and just continuing to build off what I think is kind of the culture that we’ve established,” Meyer said. “Just to be able to see it happening is really neat, and then just not be satisfied with that and continue to build on it next year.”
The first round matchup will be Northwest’s second meeting of the season with Newman (10-17, 7-15 MIAA). The Bearcats defeated the Jets 67-53 when they clashed Jan. 14 in Wichita, Kansas.
Meyer said the key to defeating Newman — the No. 1 team in the conference in 3-point percentage (35.7%) — is getting back on transition.
“They’re playing a lot faster,” Meyer said about the Jets. “They got a post player (senior) Britney Ho that’s really good — all-league-type-of kid, with really good numbers and is highly efficient, scores well in the post. So, we got to do a really good job in post defense on her, and we got to make sure you stay home and take away their shooters.”
Atwood, who is set to make her second appearance in the tournament, said having a positive mentality is going to help the Bearcats in the tournament.
“I feel like we know we’re capable of beating anyone, and we have to believe that,” Atwood said. “So, just going in there and having a mindset every game — no matter if we’re playing a lower seed or higher seed — and just the understanding that everyone at the tournament is good, and that includes us.”
Northwest hasn't won a MIAA Tournament since the 2007-08 season, but Meyer said the Bearcats will look to change that by playing at a high level.
Meyer said Northwest will need to play really good defensively to make a run in the MIAA Tournament.
“We have to be locked in,” Meyer said. “I felt like we’ve done that, especially this last week. Hopefully, we play well offensively, make some shots and get our confidence going. Getting off to good starts is always key in games. For us to see the ball go in early, make some plays, that is definitely going to be big for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.