Coming off a performance in which they were outmatched against William Chrisman Nov. 27, the Maryville Spoofhounds girls basketball team was able to bounce back to take fifth place in the Savannah Tournament Dec. 1 against the Savannah Savages.
The Spoofhounds (3-1) controlled the game from start to finish, defeating the Savages 67-52 in their opponent’s own gym. The ‘Hounds were led in scoring once again by sophomore Serena Sundell, who dropped 24 points despite attempts from the Savages to deny her the ball.
Sundell was joined in double-figure scoring by fellow sophomore Emily Cassavaugh, who scored a career-high 15 points, and senior Emma Baldwin who added 14 points of her own.
“I thought Saturday (Dec. 1) when we played for the consolation trophy, that was probably the basketball, definitely the best basketball we’ve played all year, and it might be the best complete basketball game that we’ve played since I’ve been here,” Maryville coach Quentin Albrecht said about his team’s performance against the Savages.
The Spoofhounds led by as many as 23 points in the fourth quarter before a small rally by Savannah towards the end of the contest led to a 15 point victory by the ‘Hounds. Despite the score being closer than the game actually was throughout, the victory against the rival Savages was a sweet success for Maryville and a big confidence boost in the midst of a seven-game stretch of road games.
“That game felt great. I think Emma (Baldwin) and I both talked to each other after the game and were like ‘Wow, that's probably one of the best games we’ve ever played here,’” Maryville senior Kamryn Gastler said. “Savannah is always a really big rival, and recently they’ve been really good competition for us. We’ve usually gone 1-1 with them every season.”
According to Gastler, it was more than just any other win. This one was special for the Spoofhounds.
“To be able to go out and get that win for fifth place and kind of make a statement. We didn’t just win, we made a statement, so that felt really good,” Gastler said.
Maryville will now move forward with a string of road games coming up. Albrecht dubs his team “road warriors,” with no home game on the calendar until Dec. 20 when the Spoofhounds will play host to Savannah for a rematch.
“We’re road warriors right now. We’re used to that,” Albrecht said. “Traveling isn’t something I think that bothers us too much because we’re so used to it.”
The Spoofhounds will set their sights on a date with the Worth County Tigers Dec. 7 in Grant City.
“I think we’ve just got to think of it as any other game,” Baldwin said of the upcoming matchup with Worth County. “Just like Savannah,, I think a lot of us were nervous to play Savannah because it’s always a close game, but we just gotta come out, do what we know how to do, and then we’ll be alright.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.