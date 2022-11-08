Naomi Tellez walks into her office on the third floor of the Lamkin Activity Center on Northwest's campus. From her base of operations as the softball coach, she has a perfect view to the outside that has become victim to the cooling temperatures.
Almost immediately, she makes note of the difference between the chill of the Maryville air and the contrasting heat in her office.
"It's like a sauna in here," Tellez said.
Fortunately for the second-year coach, her team won't be playing until the feeling inside her office evens out to temperature outside in the spring.
When Tellez took over the helm of the program in July 2020, she joined a distinct group within Northwest Athletics. Of the 52 positions within Northwest Athletics, not including student positions, there are 16 women — two of which are head coaches. There are eight women’s sports at Northwest, and Tellez is in charge of one of them.
“I think it’s awesome,” Tellez said. “I think that everything we do, we’re very grateful for. Not only because we’re able to do things, but not everyone gets a chance to do these things.”
However, 50 years ago, that may not have been the case. In 1972, Title IX was signed into law. Title IX states no person shall be discriminated upon on the basis of sex at a school that receives federal financial assistance. Before 1972, women’s participation in collegiate sports was 15%. In 2022, the number has gone up to 44%.
Before Title IX, women were not given the same treatment as men as far as where they could play sports or if they could play sports at all. Title IX requires that women have the same opportunity to participate in college athletics as men.
At Northwest, there are six men’s sports compared to the previously mentioned eight for women. As far as number of athletes go, there are 248 male athletes and 142 female athletes. Albeit, 134 of the men’s side come from football.
One of the 142 female athletes is one who is finishing off her final year as a Bearcat, and who is coached by one of two female head coaches, Northwest volleyball graduate student outside hitter Hallie Sidney.
“It’s important to recognize that women in sports need to be celebrated because women are strong, and women are capable of doing amazing things and accomplishing great things,” Sidney said.
She said she is proud to be a woman in a collegiate sport. To be a part of something like that, she said, can provide inspiration for younger athletes.
Just down one floor and passed the first Bearcat Arena doors in Lamkin is another woman on staff at Northwest. Macy Williams was named the interim assistant coach for Northwest women’s basketball Sept. 6. She returns to Northwest after being a student and graduate assistant for the team from 2018-21 and playing for the ’Cats from 2015-18. While she said she doesn’t have a strong opinion about equal representation across sports, she said it is important for everyone to have opportunities.
“I guess, for me, I’ve never seen that side of things, where I didn’t have an opportunity,” Williams said. “Growing up, I could definitely see if I was told that I just couldn’t play a sport, I’d probably be pretty upset.”
While the three said Northwest does a great job in providing opportunities for everyone, they also said in general there is work to be done.
“There’s always room for improvement,” Tellez said.
“If I did have an opinion, it would be that women don’t have to be exactly like males,” Williams said. “I think we are different, and I would just love to see that to be owned as a woman. Like, you bring a lot of things to the table men don’t. It’s not a competition, and we don’t have to be the same. It would just be good to see women owning being a woman.”
