On game days, Maryville coach Kelly Obley dons a green-and-white-striped sweater accessorized with beaming optimism. After another nail-biting contest Feb. 14, a 51-49 loss to Cameron, Obley quickly highlighted how her Spoofhounds can grow moving forward in the dwindling season.
“You know, you want to win every game that you’re in, but I think that playing in close games like this is really good for our group,” Obley said. “We are going to be able to take so much from this. I think back to games earlier in January and how those close games helped propel the girls to success after.”
With two games separating Maryville girls basketball (13-8) and the MSHSAA Class 4 District 16 Tournament, the Spoofhounds are hoping to end the 2021-22 season contrary to their current streak.
The loss to Cameron coupled with a 65-35 loss to Benton Feb. 10 marks the second losing streak of the season for the ’Hounds. Obley said there’s “no easy nights” playing in the Midland Empire conference and credited both teams for playing at a high level.
Junior forward Rylee Vierthaler mirrors some of her coach's confidence and willingness to learn, a trait that’s earned her a leadership role. After watching her team’s six-game win streak crumble to a two-game losing skid, she’s ready to find success again.
“Yeah, it’s two steps forward, one step back,” Vierthaler said. “We obviously went on a big win streak and beat some great teams in our conference. With Benton and this last loss to Cameron, it's not what we wanted. When you lose, obviously, you learned, so that's kind of what we're focusing on — just being ready for districts because both of those teams are in our district.”
Both Obley and Vierthaler said the ’Hounds have made small mistakes that should be easily fixed. Vierthaler said a mixture of not playing “frazzled” like they have in recent games and building confidence going against tougher opponents is key to finishing the season successfully.
Having a young team has been a factor all season. The continual growth is reassuring for Maryville, which is sometimes overshadowed by the Spoofhounds’ record, Obley said.
“We're growing every single game, and that doesn't always show up in the win-loss column,” Obley said. “For our freshmen, everything is the first time this year. Every game that they're playing, they're getting stronger, and they're growing more. We’ll just keep taking that and keep pushing forward.”
Although two games remain, district seedings are on the line. At this point in the season, each game will impact how the ’Hounds sit in the district tournament, especially the outcome of their rematch against Chillicothe Feb. 24.
However, Maryville will have to survive its last home game of the regular season Feb. 17 against Savannah before it can begin preparing for Chillicothe.
“We're such a young team, and I think something that kind of helps is we don't have as much expectations as everybody else does,” Vierthaler said. “Each game is an improvement, and I feel really good about our team going into districts.”
