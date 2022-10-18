The Maryville boys and girls cross country teams traveled to Mount Ayr, Iowa, Oct. 13 for a tournament, with the boys team placing first in the competition, scoring a total of 40 points.
The postseason for the Spoofhounds started Oct. 18 with the Midland Empire Conference Tournament and continues with the Missouri Class 3 District 4 Tournament Oct. 29.
Sophomore Bradley Deering said there’s just a natural difference when it comes to preparing for the postseason compared to a regular season meet.
“Higher intensity with upper mileage while running, but also longer breaks in between workouts,” Deering said.
Now that the cooler weather has started to set in, freshman Ellie Parsons said it creates a different element to the competition, but she likes it.
“It may be hard to start out the workout, but as soon as you get going, it makes it a lot easier to run after my toes warm up,” Parsons said.
The results of the Mount Ayr tournament includes Sophomore Dylan Masters, who ran a 17 minute and 20.47 second 5K, placing second. Sophomore Connor Blackford ran a 17:34.94 5K and placed fourth. Deering also ran a 17:36.95 5K and earned fifth in the meet.
The Spoofhounds had three runners that placed in the top five at Mount Ayr, allowing the boys team to get a significant lead over all the other competing teams.
The girls team had only three runners compete at Mount Ayr due to a hamstring injury and a shin splints injury to an unspecified player, coach Rodney Bade said. Parsons ran a personal best of 22:13.68 in the 5K, placing eighth. Freshman Meah Schommer ran a 23:13.46 5K and earned 16th.
With the Spoofhounds getting accumulated to the postseason workouts, Bade said some of the athletes are more worried about how they can keep up mentally. Parsons said athletes can think about multiple things when they are running, like who’s in front of them and making sure they are taking time before each and every race to focus.
“Some of the main things I think about while I'm running in a race is my coach’s critiques, like ‘Stride up the hill, make sure to keep your body relaxed and not as tense, relax your shoulders, keep your eyes up and be aware of where you are and what's to come,’” Parsons said.
Bade saidthe Spoofhounds have been decreasing the running loads for practice before the postseason.
“Our coach has brought us back to the summer workouts of running a mile, getting a cooldown, getting good mileage and then going home,” Deering said.
“All the workouts depend on how much time they have in between the meets, and having the week of districts coming up 10 days after our conference races, we will be able to get good workouts to make sure we are ready for our biggest meet of the year before state,” Bade said.
The Maryville boys team won the MEC Tournament Oct. 18 out of seven teams, and Deering (second — 17:15.34) and Masters (third — 17:21.68) placed in the top five individually. The girls team placed third out of four teams, and Parsons was the fastest runner for the team at the meet, placing seventh with a time of 22:36.58.
