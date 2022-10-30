Northwest volleyball sophomore middle hitter Abby Brunssen recorded 11 kills against Nebraska-Kearney Oct. 29. This includes two set-winning kills against the Lopers. Those 11 kills put Brunssen over the 300 career-kill mark, at 307.
“I couldn’t do it without being consistent,” Brunssen said. “We passed really really well tonight, everyone put everything into it, so it’s really special.”
With the 3-1 win over No. 8 Nebraska-Kearney (24-4), the No. 12 Bearcats (21-5) move to 15-3 in MIAA play and have complete possession of first place in the MIAA.
Northwest is now 21-5 overall on the season, marking the fourth consecutive season of 21 or more wins for coach Amy Woerth and the Bearcats.
This win also moved the ’Cats win streak to nine, including three wins against top-25 opponents. Home court advantage continues to work out for them, as they are now 8-0 record in Bearcat Arena.
“I think it's good,” Woerth said. “I think you want to peak at the right time, and you definitely don’t want this to be the only peak that you’re on, but definitely feeling pretty confident walking into the postseason.”
Junior right-side Jaden Ferguson, the reigning MIAA Defensive Player of the Week, and sophomore outside hitter Payton Kirchhoefer, the reigning MIAA Offensive Player of the Week, continued to make good on their weekly honors, by paving the way with a team-high 12 kills.
Ferguson said it’s one of the biggest goals for the team to perform as well as possible while in the comfort of Bearcat Arena.
“Coming out and defending the paw is something we take pride in our program,” Ferguson said. “Last year we didn’t play our best against Kearney here, so we wanted to make sure they knew this was our house. This is our home and we were playing for each other.”
Woerth agreed with Ferguson, and she said it is a big focal point of what the team strives for throughout the season.
“We talk about it a lot,” Woerth said. “Over the years we’ve talked about defending the paw, so it’s pretty neat to be able to say we’re undefeated at home.”
The first two sets were closely contested, with the Bearcats taking the first set 25-20, and then the Lopers answered with a 25-19 win in the second set to tie the match 1-1.
Northwest came out hot in the third set, taking an early 9-2 lead. The Bearcats didn’t slow down either, taking a 19-8 lead. Nebraska-Kearney attempted a comeback with a 4-0 run to make it 23-17. It was not enough, though, as Northwest ultimately finished the set 25-18 with one of the set-winning kills from Brunssen.
In the beginning, the fourth set followed the pattern of the first two, as the teams were stuck in a back and forth to start what would be the final set with the ’Cats having a 10-7 lead. It did not last long, as Northwest stormed to a 9-point lead with an 8-3 scoring run. The Bearcats added another 4 points to go up 22-11.
The Lopers made their final comeback attempt to keep the match alive with an 11-3 scoring run to end the set, but once again, the attempt fell short, as the Lopers lost 25-22.
“We said this game was for our seniors,” Brunssen said. “It was an opportunity to win conference, and I think being undefeated at home so far is mostly for them because they put so much into this program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.