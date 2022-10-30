Sophomore libero and defensive specialist Kyah Luhring celebrates with her teammates, junior right side Jaden Ferguson, junior setter Alyssa Rezac, sophomore outside hitter Payton Kirchhoefer and sophomore middle hitter Avery Kemp after winning a set against Nebraska-Kearney. Northwest beat the Lopers 3-1 Oct. 29 to take possession of first place in the MIAA with two matches left.