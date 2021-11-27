SEARCY, Ark. — As Braden Wright trotted onto the field with 2 minutes and 32 seconds left in the first half, he was hoping to put an end to the dry spell that plagued the Northwest football’s offense for nearly every moment prior to that one.
The junior quarterback was tasked with leading the Bearcats down the field in an attempt to put points on the board to flip the script on Harding’s 9-7 lead. And if Wright and company found a way to muster as much as a field goal, history would’ve sided with Northwest, a program that was 37-0 when leading at halftime under fifth-year coach Rich Wright.
Braden Wright provided more than a field goal try, eventually connecting with senior wideout Kaden Davis for a 13-yard touchdown with six seconds left before both programs headed toward the locker room.
History repeated itself, too, and the No. 3 Bearcats punched their ticket to the NCAA Division II quarterfinals with a 28-9 win over the No. 7 Bisons Saturday afternoon at First Security Stadium.
“We always talk about landmarks,” Rich Wright said in the aftermath of the 19-point triumph. “Last week was Thanksgiving — that was our landmark — and the next one was to play into December, so we have the opportunity to do that now.”
That 11-play, 80-yard drive to put the punctuation on the first 30 minutes of action never seemed likely, at least not based on the Bearcats’ struggles up to that point in the game. Yes, they had previously scored. Yes, they weren’t out of the tightly contested game. They were, however, held to a meager 31 yards of offense before they took the field for their final drive of the first half.
That was in part due to Harding’s stifling defense, which prevented Braden Wright — who was starting his first game since Northwest’s Week 1 win over Fort Hays after undergoing emergency surgery in Week 2 — from ever finding a rhythm in his own offense. The Bisons (11-2) sacked him four times throughout the game — three in the first half, including once during the scoring drive to give the Bearcats (11-1) a 14-9 lead into the break.
“Their front seven did a good job. I was uneasy,” said Braden Wright, who was 10-for-16 with 231 yards passing and three touchdowns. “I pride myself on being evasive in the pocket, and they were getting home to me. A lot of that was my fault; I was being indecisive with the ball. Really, it was just settling in. Naturally, that happens throughout the course of a game. … This was my first start since Sept. 2. I never want to make an excuse, but I just let that get to my head.”
Northwest’s defense was able to keep the Bearcats in the game despite the offense’s early mishaps, forcing Harding’s offense into back-to-back fumbles during the Bisons’ first two possessions.
The Bearcats’ offense didn’t find any success on its first drive, a direct result of the first fumble recovery, running three plays for 2 yards before settling for a field goal try from the right foot of kicker Cole Lammel. The freshman entered the matchup with Harding a mere 4-of-8 on field goals, and that percentage worsened when his 42-yard attempt sailed wide left.
Northwest capitalized on the second fumble, as Braden Wright threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Imoni Donadelle to give the Bearcats a 7-0 lead with roughly 12 minutes to go in the first quarter.
“When you’re playing against a defense like they have, you just can’t afford to give the football to ’em,” Bisons coach Paul Simmons said. “Really, really tough way to start the football game.”
Simmons’ heavily run-based team rallied despite the early turnovers, not shying away from Northwest’s nation-best defense that allowed opposing offenses to an average of 40.4 yards rushing per game throughout its first 11 games of this season.
The Bisons — led by an offensive attack that Rich Wright loathed scheming for all week, noting that he was going to be miserable until the game was over — used the ensuing drive to go 75 yards in 12 plays, a possession that was capped off with a 22-yard touchdown run courtesy of junior running back Omar Sinclair.
That was the last touchdown Harding scored, though, and Northwest’s defense prevented the Bisons from reaching the end zone for the final three quarters despite reaching the red zone three more times.
“The thing we did a good job of, defensively, today is as the field started to constrict, we didn’t give up points,” Rich Wright said. “To me, that really was the difference.”
The Bearcats, who set a goal to limit their opponent to less than 50 yards rushing per game, knew completely stymieing the run would be unlikely against a Harding offense that averaged a Division II-best 402.2 yards rushing throughout its first 12 games of the season.
The defense, which held the Bisons to a season-worst 274 yards of total offense, did its fair share toward the win. That, Rich Wright said, is what matters.
“They were running an inside trap scheme that took us a little while to figure out,” Rich Wright said. “Once we slowed our inside people down, we were able to neutralize that. We also made a series of changes as the game went along. We had different calls that we hadn’t even practiced all week. … That’s how you have to do it when you play that offense, because you’re not quite sure what you’re gonna get, and so you have to have the flexibility to be able to change.”
The game, of course, wasn’t over with the ’Cats clinging to a 5-point lead at halftime. Braden Wright’s scores to Donadelle and Davis weren’t necessarily the straws that broke the Bisons’ backs.
That straw presented itself on the second half’s first play from scrimmage, when Braden Wright rolled to his right before finding senior receiver Alec Tatum for a 63-yard connection. Northwest finished that drive two plays later, when senior running back Al McKeller bulldozed his way into the end zone from a yard out to give Northwest a 21-9 lead.
“That was huge to start the second half that way,” Braden Wright said. “We’ve had problems with that a majority of the season, with starting the second half fast. That was kind of a point of emphasis going into the playoffs, just being able to go out there quick. We were able to do that today, and that, obviously, helped shift the momentum.”
Braden Wright’s third and final touchdown pass of the game, the one that served as the dagger in a game that was seemingly already over, happened when he, again, found Davis, who scampered down the sideline in front of Harding’s bench for a 58-yard touchdown with 4 minutes and 21 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Davis finished with four catches for 82 yards and two scores.
Northwest’s defense buckled down in the second half, blocking a field goal attempt before forcing a turnover on downs and eventually snagging an interception on the Bisons’ final drive of the game.
All of that — Braden Wright finally settling in en route to a big day, the defense holding the Bisons to a total of 118 yards in the second half, the Bearcats snapping Harding’s nation-best 14-game home win streak — leads Northwest to a meeting with No. 1 Ferris State in the national quarterfinals Dec. 4 in Big Rapids, Michigan.
The Bulldogs have ended each of the Bearcats’ last two seasons, including a 25-3 win in 2019.
Northwest is hoping to turn the tide this time around, though. If they can, it’ll propel the Bearcats to the program’s first appearance in the semifinals since the title-winning season in 2016 and the first of the Rich Wright era.
“We’re excited to play whoever we’ve gotta play,” Rich Wright said. “I’m just fired up about what our kids are gonna do at the complex this week. We know they’re a very good football team. They’re undefeated. They’re gonna be a formidable opponent. … We’re gonna have our hands full, but I like this group. … We’re looking forward to the opportunity to take a flight up to Michigan and see what we can do.”
