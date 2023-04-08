Northwest baseball had its sights on winning its first series of the season against Highway 71 rival Missouri Western April 6-8 at Bearcat Baseball Field. The Bearcats found themselves in a 1-0 hole, after dropping the first game of the series 9-2 April 6.
The ’Cats won the second game 6-3 April 7. Northwest's hopes of winning its first series of the season were dashed as the Bearcats dropped the series’ finale 6-5 in extra innings with a play at the plate to seal it.
Senior pitcher Max Spitzmiller was on the mound for Northwest for just over six innings, and he had five strikeouts and allowed seven hits and three runs in the series’ finale. Spitzmiller said it was nice to have good weather and to be able to play at home.
“We had quite a few fans here. It’s Easter weekend so a lot of parents are up here because a lot of us can’t come home for Easter so it’s nice to have a good crowd,” Spitzmiller said after the third game in the series between Northwest and Western April 8. “We came up on the wrong end of the game. It sucks. I’m going to be honest, that one sucks. That one hurts, and we gotta be ready to go on Tuesday because we have five games in six days.”
The Griffons struck first in the series’ finale with a sacrifice fly from senior infielder Hunter Olson to drive in junior infielder Travis Wiese to go up 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. The Bearcats bounced back with a RBI-single from sophomore infielder Cole Slibowski to plate one run by sophomore outfielder Caden Opfer to tie the game 1-1.
Western junior infielder Cale Sackewitz caught a lineout, but threw the ball away on an error in an attempt to get a double play. Northwest sophomore infielder Jacob Selock scored the go-ahead run to put the Bearcats in front 2-1 in the bottom of the third.
The score stayed that way until the Griffons tied it up at two runs apiece, as Olson batted in his second RBI of the game in the top of the sixth.
While the two teams were scoreless for two innings, Northwest wasted no time in regaining its lead as senior outfielder Ryan Koski hit a leadoff home run to left field. His teammates came out of the dugout, seemingly each shouting at the ball to “get out,” as it sailed over the fence, giving the Bearcats a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the sixth.
“I was just trying to put a good swing on the ball,” Koski said. “I felt like I struggled a little bit early on in this series, and I was just trying to find my swing, but everyone was cheering me up, and it was finally good to see one go again.”
Sackewitz bounced back from the previously mentioned error with a sacrifice fly to tie the game at three in the top of the seventh inning — the last run scored in regulation.
The Griffons jumped on the Bearcats in the 10th inning, scoring three runs to take a 6-3 lead in the top of the inning. Northwest found itself down to its last three outs for a chance to tie or win the game.
Sophomore utility player Ryan Williams drew a walk to load the bases in the bottom of the tenth with just one out. After freshman infielder Parker Griffith struckout, junior utility player Caden Diel came up to the plate with two outs and a chance to be the Bearcats’ hero.
Down to his last strike, Diel swung at the next pitch he saw, sending the ball to the right field grass.
The baseball game became a race — the Bearcat base runners versus the throw from the outfield — with home plate serving as the metaphorical finish line. Sophomore infielder Alex Bowers and Koski made it across, but one player was still on his way.
As Williams ran past third base, the Bearcats’ hopes of continuing the game and series rested on Williams’ speed. The sophomore slid head-first into home plate. As the cloud of dust cleared, the celebration for the Griffons began. The throw to home plate won the race, and the home plate umpire called Williams out at home — ending the inning, the game and the Bearcats’ chances at their first series win of the season.
A collective gasp fled from the Northwest dugout seemingly in disbelief. The Griffons dugout erupted with cheers, as they rushed the field for their first series win of the season.
Coach Darin Loe said the Bearcats played a hard fought game against the Griffons.
“Our guys had a lot of fight today, we just have to do a bit more in the middle innings,” Loe said. “We can’t walk guys, and (we) had a couple of walks late in the game that changed the momentum over to their dugout, and they came up with a couple of big hits to score three.”
Northwest will be back in action against MIAA foe Washburn 3 p.m. April 11 at Bearcat Baseball Field. The Ichabods defeated the ’Cats in the two’s previous two matchups this season.
“It’s always good to see us fight, especially in a tough game like that,” Ryan Koski said. “We just can’t hang our heads too long because of the quick turnaround — got games Tuesday and Wednesday. Just let this one soak a little bit, but you gotta be able to turn the page and get ready for Tuesday.”
