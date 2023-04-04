Northwest baseball will return to Maryville after dropping its three-game series against Newman March 31-April 2 in Wichita, Kansas. The weekend wasn’t all doom-and-gloom, as the Bearcats scored 20 runs in the second game of the series April 1 — the first time they have scored 20 runs in an MIAA game since 2015.
After another up-and-down series for Northwest, the team will try to turn its season around during a five-game homestand against Highway 71 rival Missouri Western April 6-8, Washburn April 11 and Quincy April 11.
Senior outfielder Ryan Koski had seven RBIs in the series against Newman. Koski said being away from home is tough and playing at home gives the Bearcats an edge. Northwest is 2-5 at Bearcat Baseball Field, compared to 2-13 on the road and 3-6 at neutral sites.
“It’ll be nice,” Koski said. “This was kind of a heavy stretch during our season where we had a couple of away series in a row. It’ll just be nice to be back at home playing in Maryville with our fans there.”
The Bearcats (7-24, 5-15 MIAA) will kick off the five-game stretch against Highway 71 rival Western (7-24, 4-16 MIAA). The last time the Griffons and ’Cats clashed, Western took the series 2-1 April 8-10, 2022.
This season, neither Northwest or Western have won a series. The conference bout will feature two teams in the MIAA struggling to generate success at the plate. Heading into the series with Western, the Bearcats are No. 11 in the conference in batting average (.263) and the Griffons are No. 10 (.269). Koski said the Bearcats just needs to focus on what’s in front of them.
“It's really important,” Koski said. “Every series that we have going forward and even the ones in the past have always been number one priority, and we just have to focus on this series coming up. One game at a time and play the best baseball we can.”
Koski said the Bearcats need to come together and play a full series of good baseball.
“Just sticking with the process of how to win baseball games, ‘skip’ talks about the process a lot, and we’ve shown flashes of great baseball,” Koski said. “It’s just we need to keep continuing to work to put it together for a whole series.”
After the matchup between the in-state rivals, the Bearcats have an MIAA matchup against Washburn (21-13, 14-6 MIAA) April 11 in Maryville. The Ichabods have defeated the Bearcats twice this season — each time by two or less runs.
Most recently, the Ichabods bested the Bearcats 4-2 March 29 at Bearcat Baseball Field. Even during the loss, the ’Cats were very vocal in supporting their teammates from the dugout or on the field.
“It’s extremely important — we treat everyone like we’re brothers on this team, and we always want to see that person next to you succeed,” Koski said. “It’s extremely important, especially if we’ve lost a couple of series, we just have to stay positive and stay with each other to not waver.”
Next on the docket is Quincy April 12 in Maryville (20-6). The game will mark the first time the Hawks have played in Maryville since their 11-8 win over Northwest May 3, 2016.
Coach Darin Loe took over the program in 2000 and has been at Northwest for the last five matchups against Quincy. Loe said the ’Cats need to be more consistent.
“That’s kind of been one of the big things in our season — we've been inconsistent,” Loe said. “Whether that’s in a game or individual players, we just need our players to be the same guy everyday (and) give us their best day everyday. A lot of it is we just need to stay focused.”
