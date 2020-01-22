Maryville girls basketball found redemption after losing a close one in the ’Hound Pound to East Buchanan Jan. 14. A rescheduled matchup against the Tigers of Falls City proved to be what Maryville needed to regain its confidence.
Coach Quentin Albrecht said that the girls were anxious about playing a highly-ranked team in East Buchanan, and that affected their performance. However, he emphasized the idea of importance.
“It’s not important how many games you win in a row or what your state ranking is,” Albrecht said. “It’s important that you come out and take care of business one game at a time.”
The Spoofhounds (12-2) did that as they dismantled Falls City (Nebraska) 66-35 Jan. 16. In stark contrast to the game against East Buchanan, the offense got off to a strong start. Freshman guard Anastyn Pettlon and freshman forward Rylee Vierthaler helped lift the ’Hounds to a 27-10 first-quarter lead.
“I think it’s important anytime you come off a loss, you put your best foot forward, and we really did that,” Albrecht said.
After the East Buchanan game, Albrecht wanted to see the girls be a little more aggressive offensively and squeeze as much effort out of each movement on the court. The competitive edge needed to be there for the Spoofhounds.
“Move quicker and with more purpose,” Albrecht said. “We talked to them about attacking the space a little bit better, be a little bit more aggressive to the basket and looking for your shot a little more.”
The win against Falls City means Maryville has yet to lose consecutive games this season. Maryville had much more participation in terms of scoring against the Tigers, which proved to be what the ’Hounds need in order to stay in their winning ways.
Mentally preparing for a basketball game is just as important to Albrecht as physically preparing for one. The Maryville coach canceled practice in lieu of school also closing in order to give the team a bit more time to relax. The ’Hounds were planning to practice on the two days leading up to their Jan. 21 matchup. That matchup, due to inclement weather, was canceled, leaving the girls with extra days to recover.
Albrecht, enjoying his time off as well, spent a day with his wife at the Northwest basketball double-header against Missouri Western Jan 18. While expressing his admiration for Northwest women’s basketball head coach Austin Meyer, he said he enjoys the atmosphere of Bearcat basketball.
“I’m a big fan of (Meyer); I always pick up a few things from him,” Albrecht said. “I really enjoy watching what coach Meyer does with his team, and Bearcat basketball is such a fun experience that we like to soak it in as much as we can.”
In the wake of Albrecht’s time off, along with the girls’, he’ll have to prepare for the Spoofhounds’ next matchup. The Spoofhounds, Albrecht said, aren’t worried about a winning streak. Instead, he added, they’re worried about the next game.
“We’re just trying to take it one game at a time, business as usual approach,” Albrecht said. “We’re going to polish some of those things that need polished.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.