Northwest golf is looking to build off its record-breaking meet and top-three finish in the Holiday Inn Classic March 27-28 at the St. Joseph Country Club. The Bearcats' first chance to continue their momentum will be the Virginia Laas Invitational April 10-11 in Joplin, Missouri.
The Bearcats were able to cap off the third-place finish in St. Joseph, due to tying the program record for strokes in a 36-hole tournament (626) and the second-best individual round for the program March 27, with a score of 307 in 18-holes. Northwest was one shot back from a second-place finish overall at the competition.
Sophomore Paige Hoffman finished the Holiday Inn Classic in the top-10 for her second top-10 mark this year, and seventh time out of eight contests in her two-year career for the Bearcats. Coach Andy Peterson said the plan is to ride the momentum into Joplin next week.
“We want to build off that, we want to be better,” Peterson said. “It’s gonna be a course we’ve never played before. We’re just gonna try to build off what we started last week, and, each round, we feel like we can shave away and try to improve our scores individually, therefore as a team.”
Junior Elly Speece said she looks forward to this week of practice, as she looks to focus on her individual golf game.
“I get to really focus on the area that I need to work at,” Speece said. “This last tournament, I was hitting a lot of greens in regulation. I was striking the ball really well, but I wasn’t very good around the greens. This week, I’m really just trying to dial in and focus on my short game, to see where that takes me into next week.”
Speece will look to improve off her 12th-place finish at St. Joseph Country Club, as she shot a 76 in the first round and an 81 in the second.
In the spring season for Northwest, there is not a single home meet on the schedule. Peterson said the team can’t control everything.
“It just is what it is,” Peterson said. “There’s just the mindset, honestly in the spring of, 'You're battling probably the conditions in the golf course, more than you are the other programs.' It’s mainly just going out there and competing, and playing the schedule that we set up.”
As the Bearcats look ahead to next week’s contest, this will be the first time Northwest has played at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Joplin.
This invitational is also in the same location as the MIAA Championship April 24-26. Speece and Peterson said the competition in Joplin is a big one for the team, leading up to the conference tournament in a few weeks.
“It’s an opportunity to get there and play it and see it, so that we’re prepared as best we can for conference,” Peterson said.
“It’s a great advantage, and we can’t wait,” Speece said. “Having that advantage before conference is great, and we can’t wait to learn from this tournament next week.”
