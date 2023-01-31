Northwest softball is looking to build off last year's late-success with the Minnesota State University Invitational Feb. 3-4 in Mankato, Minnesota.
The Bearcats finished the 2022 season winning seven of their last nine games. Now, they are set to return to action in the first tournament of the 2023 season. Northwest looks to start the season off strong in Minnesota, playing a total of four games during the invitational.
Junior pitcher Breck Dickey said she is ready to play against some familiar opponents as well as face someone else for a change.
“We are all super excited, especially our hitters because they have been facing a lot of live pitching against our pitchers, but they are excited to see some new spin and for me as well to see some new hitters,” Dickey said. “We are playing some really challenging teams that we have played before, and they are always going to bring out the best in us.”
Northwest will have a double header on the first day, facing off against Minnesota State-Mankato at 6:30 p.m. and Minnesota-Duluth at 8:30 p.m Feb. 3. The next day, the Bearcats will have another double header against Concordia-St. Paul at 2 p.m. and Mankato again at 8:30 p.m Feb. 4.
Coach Naomi Tellez said the team is ready to play against someone other than themselves, as the team has been building up to this moment since the end of September.
“We have been — basically since October, end of September — facing our pitchers and facing our hitters, so finally getting the chance to compete against somebody else on the other side of the field is something we are really looking forward to,” Tellez said.
Northwest had a combined record of 2-8 against the three teams last season. The two wins were a 9-1 triumph over Duluth Feb. 20 and a 3-2 victory over then-No. 6 Mankato Feb. 21.
Tellez said the team is looking to showcase what they have been working on offensively.
“Our offense is what’s going to carry us through, so just being really confident in what we can do in the box and being confident that we can face any pitcher and have success against them,” Tellez said.
Tellez said she is ready for her offense to show signs of life early and often during these first four games.
“If we don’t start off strong and score fast, we kind of struggled last year. So, that is kind of the emphasis, come out with a bang offensively and hopefully that carries us through,” Tellez said.
Tellez said the Bearcats will display a new brand of offense and defense in the season-opener against the Mavericks. Dickey said she is ready to exhibit what the team has been working on these past few months.
“Pitching-wise, we’ve definitely been working on hitting our spots and locations, making sure that we are placing it correctly,” Dickey said. “Hitting-wise, we have been working on being aggressive, going and getting that pitch you want and just having a solid defense behind us. Our outfield and infield have been working hard.”
“The level of competitiveness rises,” Tellez said. “As much as you want to imitate and try to create that game-like experience, for most student-athletes it doesn’t really happen until they hit the field.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.