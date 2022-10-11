Maryville volleyball won in three sets over South Harrison to improve to 14-11, now the Spoofhounds prepare for another Midland Empire Conference matchup against Chillicothe (15-9).
Senior setter Anastyn Pettlon said the biggest difference Oct. 10 was the team’s ability to create success and also just have fun.
“I think we definitely had a lot more energy this game,” Pettlon said. “We just had more fun today and had a lot of energy, so that helps a lot.”
The Spoofhounds were back in the win column with a 3-0 win Oct. 10 against South Harrison (9-8) after struggling to find rhythm at the Benton Tournament Oct. 1. The Spoofhounds struggled in the Benton Tournament and posted a record of 1-2 through three tournament games. Coach Bailey Cook said when they play smaller schools they use the match more as a practice.
“When we play smaller schools like this, we use this as practice so that we can practice different skill sets and different plays and things like that,” Cook said Oct. 10. “So it was a nice win, we worked on a lot of different things. So that’ll help us come Chillicothe on Thursday.”
Maryville will play Chillicothe Oct. 13 at Chillicothe High School. This is the Spoofhounds first matchup against Chillicothe this season. Maryville has a 20-3 record against the Hornets since 2009 and have won eight straight matches.
The Spoofhounds Oct. 15 will head to Council Bluffs, Iowa, to play in the Lewis Central Tournament, where they will be the only team representing the state of Missouri. Cook said she is hoping to see new looks and face teams from Iowa that they normally don’t see during the regular season.
“They always bring different things, different skill sets, different speeds, different hits, and so that’s always nice to see,” Cook said. “Further down the road we go in the postseason, here in Missouri, we might see those things that we don’t normally see in regular season play. So going up and just seeing a different variety of teams is always a good thing, especially at the end of the season.”
Like Cook, Pettlon also said it is nice to have new teams to play against. There are things for them to work on, she said, like limiting the team’s mistakes and improving overall.
For Maryville and other teams around Missouri, the postseason is right around the corner, and the Spoofhounds have received their schedule following the regular season. Maryville will start off its postseason run against Lafayette-St. Joseph Oct. 20 — a team the Spoofhounds have split the season series with 1-1.
Maryville looks to return to its 2020 status, when the Spoofhounds claimed the Missouri Class 3 State Title. During the 2021 postseason, the ’Hounds lost in the second round of the Class 3 District 16 Tournament to Cameron Oct. 25. Cook said there’s a long way to go still before her team can be hopeful for another state championship.
“Just keep growing,” Cook said. “Everything that we’ve been working on throughout the season communicating, getting more versatile in our hits, minimizing our own errors and just playing as a team.”
