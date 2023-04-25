As the school year at Northwest comes to end, so does Northwest’s baseball season. The Bearcats will play their final home games against Rogers State April 28-30. During the three-game homestand, the Bearcats will celebrate six seniors.
Among those six seniors is outfielder Ryan Koski, who has been at Northwest for six seasons. He said it will be a bittersweet moment to play his last home series as a Bearcat.
“It feels weird being here for six years and finally coming to an end,” Koski said. “We’re gonna go out there to play some good baseball and enjoy it while we can.”
Not only will it be special because of Senior Day, but it will be the final home games of the Bearcats’ season. Northwest only had 16 home games this season compared to 32 road contests.
With the lack of home games, every home matchup can carry a little more meaning for the coaches, players and fans. Koski said he’s appreciated the support this season so far.
“It’s always great,” Koski said. “We always get a good showing from the Bearcat faithful, and it’s always nice to win at home with everyone in attendance. But, being senior weekend, too — last time being out on the home field — it would just be a good way to kind of wrap things up.”
The ’Cats (11-32, 9-21 MIAA) are still hoping to squeak into the MIAA Tournament, but, to do so, they will need to sweep Rogers (24-19, 12-18 MIAA) and get some help from other teams. They need Missouri Western (13-30, 10-20 MIAA) to lose two of its last three, Fort Hays State (20-27, 10-20 MIAA) to lose two of its last three and Emporia State (17-29, 11-19 MIAA) to lose all three of its last games.
The path may not be an easy one, as Northwest hasn’t swept an opponent all season long, but the Bearcats took three straight games against the Hillcats two seasons ago March 12, 2021, through March 13, 2021, in Maryville. In the latest installment of the series, though, Rogers defeated the ’Cats two out of three times April 29, 2022, through May 1, 2022.
Coach Darin Loe has a 4-2 record against the Hillcats during his 23 year tenure at Northwest. Loe has never lost to Rogers at home during his career with the Bearcats, either. Koski said it is important for the team to focus on the now instead of the end goal.
“We have to take it one pitch at a time,” Koski said. “We can’t start looking at the overall goal because then we’ll lose sight of the task at hand. So, just taking it one hit at a time — one game at a time — and see where we are from there.”
“I think, right now — as far as conference tournament goes — our backs are against the wall,” Loe said. “So, getting back at home, we’ll have Senior Day on (April 29), so I think it’s going to be a good weekend.”
To wrap up the season, the ’Cats will hit the road for its second — and final — meeting of the season with Quincy (31-9) May 2 in Quincy, Illinois. The Hawks took the first game 9-2 April 12 in Maryville. Koski said he hopes to end the season on a positive note.
“That’s really important,” Koski said. “Keeping momentum on our side going into next year for the guys coming back, and it’s a nice little way to end the season for all the seniors.”
