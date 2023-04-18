Maryville girls soccer reached the halfway point of the regular season in a 3-1 win over St. Joseph-Benton April 17. The match also started a four-game road trip for the Spoofhounds.
Before the Spoofhounds’ next road matches, sophomore forward Jalea Price scored four goals to put her at 12 goals on the season. The show by Price helped give the ’Hounds an 8-0 win over the Cardinals. Assistant coach Courtney Kennedy said Price has made an improvement in her second season.
“Jalea is usually a striker, but we’ve been trying to put players at different positions,” Kennedy said. “Anywhere we put her she is dominating.”
Price carried her performance against the Hornets into the match at Benton High School. The Spoofhounds began the contest with a goal by Price 11 minutes into the match. When the whistle blew for halftime, the score was 1-0 in favor of Maryville. Kennedy said the team had a slow day dealing with some illnesses going throughout the team.
“This game caught us off guard,” Kennedy said. “We’ve had a couple injuries around the team so we weren't on our ‘A’ game. We've all seen better games and better days.”
Coming out of the halftime break, Price scored again within two minutes to increase the Spoofhounds’ lead to 2-0. Nearly five minutes later, Cardinals freshman Eliana Arambula scored the team’s lone goal and only the second goal the Spoofhounds have allowed in seven matches outside of the Smithville Round Robin April 3-6.
With 20 minutes to go in the second half, Price scored again to claim her 15th goal and fourth hat trick of the season. With the win, the Spoofhounds remain behind St. Pius X in the Class 2 District 8 standings.
Senior goalkeeper Abby Swink said she has enjoyed being around Price this season and likes what she brings to the team.
“Jalea always has a good attitude whenever she plays,” Swink said. “You can tell she is there to win. She has a great vision of the field, and that has helped us get lots of goals and wins this season.”
The Spoofhounds continue the road trip with three matches against teams with winning records. The next match for Maryville will be against Pleasant Hill 6:30 p.m. April 20 in Pleasant Hill, Missouri. The Spoofhounds have lost four straight to the Chicks.
Swink said she thinks there is one thing to work on going forward to make it a special second half of the season.
“I just want to see more communication from our team and develop that on the field,” Swink said. “If we can do that, then we have a chance to go far this season.”
After the Thursday evening match against Pleasant Hill, Maryville will play Pius at 5 p.m. April 25 in Kansas City, Missouri, for a chance to claim sole possession of first place in Class 2 District 8.
