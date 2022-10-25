Maryville volleyball lost its final match of the season in the Class 3 District 16 Championship game to Midland Empire Conference foe Benton. The Spoofhounds (19-16-2) lost their final volleyball match of the season in a 3-1 defeat to the Benton Cardinals (24-9-1) Oct. 24.
The match was very tight, and Maryville lost the first two sets by a narrow margin of 25-23.
With Benton’s 2-0 lead, the Spoofhounds needed to bounce back to keep their season alive. Maryville won the third set 25-14 but ultimately lost the final set 25-22 to end its volleyball campaign.
Coach Bailey Cook said it was a heartbreaking loss but also a successful season.
“Last year’s season was kind of a rebuilding season coming into this year with so many young faces seeing play time last year,” Cook said. “And then this year, still a lot of young faces, but half of those young faces had at least a year under their belt. They continued to grow, and I’m hoping they keep growing, but overall, yes, I view this year as a successful year.”
The Spoofhounds seniors will be tough for this team to replace in following years with hitter Rylee Vierthaler, setter Anastyn Pettlon and libero Kennedy Kurz all departing from the program. All three were given first-team All-District honors. The team’s kill leader and Maryville’s record holder for career kills with 1,120, Vierthaler said despite not getting the result Maryville wanted, she couldn’t have asked for more this season.
“I’m proud of our girls,” Vierthaler said. “Even though we didn't get exactly what we wanted, which was a district title, we worked really hard throughout the season. We got better every game, every practice and we grew closer together, which, as for my senior season, I couldn’t have asked for more.”
From this year, the Spoofhounds will have to replace over 500 kills, 600 digs and 500 assists combined between the trio in the upcoming season. Despite the large losses, both offensively and defensively, Maryville will likely return multiple now-experienced players. The Spoofhounds have five underclassmen and two juniors who have played in over three quarters of the teams total sets this season.
Cook said she is already thinking about the future and believes that the leadership of her seniors this year has set the team up for future success.
“I’ve already been thinking, I mean, sophomore Jalea Price is a very high runner to step in at libero and junior Bryna Grow got a lot of varsity setting time this year,” Cook said. “Then I still have a lot of hitters competing for hitting spots, so that’ll be nice to see to have a lot of hitters competing for spots just like this year. So, with all the young faces that I have, there’s a lot of high-skill level there. They’re just still young and have a lot to grow into.”
The Spoofhounds finished the season with a final record of 19-16-2, an improvement from the year before when they finished 11-19 and lost in the second round of districts to Cameron Oct. 25, 2021.
Accrediting much to the help of varsity experience, and with the team reaching the district final, Cook said she hopes it will motivate her players to make it even further next year.
“It’s always gonna be a goal to make it to the district championships,” Cook said. “We’ve done that two of the last four years. That’s always going to be my goal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.