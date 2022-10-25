Homecoming is a thing of the past for Northwest football or, at least, its own Homecoming is.
The Bearcats cruised to their seventh straight Homecoming victory with a 36-3 win over Northeastern State Oct. 22. Now as the winners of two straight games, the ’Cats prepare for their Week 9 matchup as guests for another team’s Homecoming.
Northwest will hit the road and travel nearly 260 miles to play Nebraska-Kearney Oct. 29 in Kearney, Nebraska. Just as the RiverHawks attempted to do to the Bearcats, they will head into the game aiming to spoil the Lopers’ Homecoming. Northwest junior tight end Cole Hembrough said he looks forward to the game, but he’s not putting too much focus on whose Homecoming it is.
“I mean, truthfully, when it comes to me, I try to just keep to myself and do my job as best I can,” Hembrough said. “So the fact that it’s their Homecoming doesn’t mean a whole lot to me, but I know it’s going to be intense.”
The Lopers will try to fill the 5,250 seats inside Cope Stadium for the big event, but the game goes beyond Homecoming for Kearney. Both teams own a 6-2 record and are currently tied for second place in the MIAA.
With only three weeks left in the regular season, and with both teams left out of the initial Super Region Three rankings Oct. 24, the two squads are still fighting for a playoff spot come mid-November. Coach Rich Wright said there’s always excitement come this time of year, but it becomes especially true in the situation Northwest is in.
“Backs against the wall, you know, we got to keep winning if we want to have an opportunity to go to the national playoffs,” Wright said. “So, it’s just the next game on the schedule. I don’t think you try and build it up too much.”
In the next step at having a shot for the postseason, the Bearcats will have to go against one of top quarterbacks in the conference in 2022 Harlon Hill Trophy runner-up and second-team All-American redshirt senior T.J. Davis.
Davis is currently No. 1 in the MIAA in rushing yards per game (109.3) and total touchdowns (11). Between his passing and rushing touchdowns, the senior has 22 scores altogether. His contributions have helped propel Kearney to the No. 2 scoring offense in the conference, averaging 34.4 points per game.
Saturday’s matchup will be the third game Northwest will play a Kearney team featuring Davis. In his first two contests against the ’Cats, Davis combined for 389 total yards and four total touchdowns. Although, the most recent matchup — a 66-13 win for Northwest Oct. 30, 2021 — went better for the Bearcats compared to the first meeting, which ended in a 24-17 loss to the Lopers Oct. 19, 2019.
“So much of their offense runs through him and his ability to create and improvise,” Wright said about Davis. “He’s just a phenomenal athlete.”
Playing in a Homecoming matchup is nothing new for the two sides, as the 53-point win for Northwest a season ago was for the Bearcats’ 2021 Homecoming. The Lopers will try to return the favor when Northwest comes to Kearney — a place Northwest is 5-4 at.
No matter the history between the teams, including the win last season, Hembrough said he’s focused on himself and his team as they head into a hostile environment.
“I don’t think about that at all,” Hembrough said of previous matchups. “The past is the past. I do a pretty good job of keeping to myself. It’s as simple as it sounds, just staying locked in and not listening to student sections or whatever it may be, chants or whatnot. That’s not going to do you any good, and all you need is to stay focused on your team.”
