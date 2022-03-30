The Northwest track and field men’s and women’s team left Emporia State with top-five finishes at the ESU Relays March 24 in Emporia, Kansas, as the outdoor season is officially underway.
The men finished the day with 74 points, notching a fourth-place finish, and the women finished with 70 points, securing a third-place finish on the day.
“It was a good meet for both the men and women,” coach Brandon Masters said. “I really enjoyed watching them compete. We had some good marks, and we had some OK marks. But either way, we competed early, outdoors.”
Masters said he felt really good about how the kids prepared, competed, recovered and went back for the next event. He added that there were a lot of events this last weekend, and there were some they don’t normally participate in. But he said they had a lot of fun.
Sophomore Sarah Prickett finished fourth in the 100-meter hurdles, missing an NCAA provisional mark by one-hundredths of a second, with a time of 14 seconds and 22 milliseconds.
“I was pretty surprised,” Prickett said. “I didn’t know where I was going to be at coming into (the) outdoor (season), so I didn’t really set any goals for this specific meet. But I had season goals to hit. … I wanted to hit 14.2, so that was pretty cool.”
Prickett said that for her, training for the indoor season is very different from the outdoor season. The outdoor hurdle event she participates in is a longer event than the one she participates in indoors, and Prickett said she has a better mindset, she’s more comfortable, and she can grow more because of the extended length she has in the outdoor race.
Junior Lisette Perez finished sixth in the triple jump with a mark of 11.08 meters, and while she may not have hit an NCAA provisional mark or added many points to the women’s overall score, it’s the first time this semester she’s been able to compete for the team.
“I tore my meniscus, I believe, March 26th of last year, and then I got my meniscus repaired in May,” Perez said. “Then it busted, so I got another surgery in November, and that set me back six months. I sat out (the) indoor (season), and then I was able to compete this past weekend.”
It’s common for a triple jumper to use an eight- to nine-step approach, which would give them 16 to 18 steps to make the jump. For Perez, she said she had to use a five-step approach while recovering, which gave her around 10 steps to make the jump this last weekend.
She added that she is excited and ready to be back, but her recovery process hasn’t always been positive.
“The first couple of months were hard because I’d been out for so long,” Perez said. “I’ve been competing in track for 10 years now, so I’ve never been out for more than two months. But once I got back into training and lifting again and getting back into shape, everything kind of came together.”
Perez said now that she has a track meet under her belt, she’ll use the upcoming meets to return to her usual form — an eight- or nine-step approach.
Freshman Joel Dos Santos captured the men’s long jump title with a jump of 7.40 meters, earning an NCAA provisional mark in the process, while sophomore Jada Shanklin captured the women’s high jump title with a jump of 1.71 meters.
As the team prepares for its next meet, Masters said there aren’t many expectations. He added that it’s just another meet, and he hopes the team can compete and improve in the little things so the Bearcats can be ready when it matters — not necessarily at the SBU Bearcat Invite April 2 in Bolivar, Missouri.
“The kids that are beating our kids now won’t beat them later,” Masters said. “We train to be great when it counts. Why be great at the beginning of the year when it doesn’t matter? We want to be great when the conference meet comes around.”
