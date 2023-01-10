Nearly a month after the first meet of the indoor season, Northwest track and field will compete in the Graduate Classic Jan. 13-14 in Lincoln, Nebraska.
The Graduate Classic breaks up nearly three consecutive home meets. Coach Brandon Masters said he’s not necessarily focusing on the results in this first meet after the hiatus.
“I think the big thing in what I look for is how we prepare,” Masters said. “How do we warm up? Are we taking our event seriously? Are we competing while we’re in the event to a high level? Are we cooling down properly, and then getting ready for our second and third event? So, it’s more about the process than the results or the numbers for me this weekend.”
The 2023 NCAA Division II Indoor Championships are in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Masters said the track at Lincoln is similar to the one athletes will be running on at the championships, so this meet will also be good preparation should they make it that far.
While all of the meets can be used as practice before conference, regional and national championships, this meet will provide some athletes an opportunity to get back into the rhythm of their seasons. Junior Olivia Sattlefield, whose main competition is the hurdles, said she plans to use this meet as a gauge. Masters also said it is important the athletes remember what they’re there to do.
“Just seeing all of the hard work we’ve done so far this season and how that pans out, gives you a good idea of how we’re gonna do later on,” Sattlefield said. “So, that’s just kind of exciting. Just like coach calls it, it’s a ‘rust-buster’ kind of meet, so that’s always fun, and we get to travel. It’s fun to go somewhere else and see how you do in a different environment.”
“I think it’s going to be fun, and I think a key is making sure the kids have fun,” Masters said. “That’s got to be part of it, but it is a business trip, too. We’re not there just for vacation, we’re there to get some stuff done.”
Although nearly a month ago, athletes were already able to gauge themselves a bit at the Mel Tjeerdsma Classic Dec. 9-10. When Northwest heads north, the team will try to repeat or surpass the success from then. On the women’s side, four athletes either met their Division II provisional marks or set new program records. The men’s squad had three athletes surpass their provisional marks.
Masters said it can be hard to keep the athletes focused throughout breaks. He said he and the rest of the coaching staff send out workouts for their athletes to do, and sometimes they’ll open up the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse for workouts. Sattlefield said it can be hard, as an athlete, to stay motivated throughout the break but what helps her is just remembering what the hard work is for.
“One thing that helps me is just really thinking about how hard we work in the first half of the season, and you just don’t wanna lose that,” Sattlefield said. “We do keep each other accountable. We still text our teammates or talk about the workouts we need. That makes it easier, having our teammates.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.