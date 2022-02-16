Maryville boys basketball narrowly escaped with a win over the Creston Panthers Feb. 15 in Creston, Iowa, for the last nonconference game of the regular season.
The Spoofhounds (11-11) came out strong in the first quarter and were able to take a 14-11 lead over the Panthers (7-15).
Maryville’s dominance of Creston continued with sophomore Derek Quinlin and junior Caden Stoecklein setting the pace for the Spoofhounds’ scoring throughout the first half. The duo combined for 28 of Maryville’s 35 points by halftime. The Spoofhounds ended the half with a 35-28 lead over Creston.
The Spoofhounds continued their hot streak in the third quarter, building a 13-point lead behind Stoecklein’s shooting and junior Keaton Stone, who had 11 points on the night. Maryville held Creston to a meager 7 points in the third quarter to lead the Panthers 48-35 heading into the fourth.
Maryville attained a 15-point lead with five minutes left in the game, but the Spoofhounds' hot streak sizzled out. Maryville turnovers allowed Creston to creep back within 3 points.
“We started off hot,” Maryville coach Matt Stoecklein said. “We did a lot of good things and got ourselves a decent lead. We just couldn’t hold onto that lead.”
Creston junior guard Kyle Strider kicked off the scoring run with a 3-pointer, then the Panthers were able to find one good shot after another against the ’Hounds defense.
“We turned the ball over and continued to take bad shots,” Matt Stoecklein said. “It wasn’t one person on their team that hurt us; it was primarily us that caused ourselves trouble.”
Creston diminished the Spoofhounds’ lead to 3 points with five seconds left, and that’s when another Maryville turnover led to a half-court heave by Strider. The buzzer-beating prayer, the one that would've sent the Spoofhounds and Panthers to overtime, missed before falling to the gym floor, and the Spoofhounds escaped with a 62-59 victory.
“When he shot it, I was like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.’ It looked good, and it looked straight,” Matt Stoecklein said. “I thought, ‘Oh my gosh — it’s going to go in.’”
Strider led the Panthers with 15 points, while Caden Stoecklein led Maryville with a game-high 30 points. Quinlin only scored 3 points in the second half, ending the game with 17.
The Spoofhounds escaped Iowa with a win. They have a quick turnaround before playing their last two MEC games on the road against the Savannah Savages Feb. 18 and the Chillicothe Hornets Feb. 24.
Matt Stoecklein hopes the team will learn from this game, he said, and the Spoofounds can spark a streak entering postseason play.
“We need to get some momentum going into playoffs and learn how to finish a game and play hard and smart for four quarters,” Matt Stoecklein said.
