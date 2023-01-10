For some, winter break is time away from school. It serves as the gap between semesters for students, and it gives people a few weeks to relax.
For others, though, there is no break. Instead, the time is used for practice, staying in shape and getting ready for the next competition. Winter sports continued on in the Maryville area. Whether it be high school or college, sports went on as scheduled while classes were out. Maryville girls basketball coach Kelly Obley said the time is useful for many reasons.
“We talked about that a lot in our program — we give everything that we can while we’re in our practices, but then we also want to be mindful of how we rest and how we keep that energy going all season long,” Obley said.
Northwest men’s and women’s basketball, Maryville boys and girls basketball, Maryville boys and girls wrestling and Northwest track and field were all in season during the break. All of these sports competed during that time, but some were more successful than others.
Bearcat Arena did not lay empty during the break. The sounds of basketball echoed off its walls during practice for Northwest men’s and women’s basketball but also during a handful of games. Both teams played nine games since Dec. 1, and five of them were in Bearcat Arena. Senior guard Diego Bernard said his teammates keep him focused throughout the break.
Northwest men’s basketball is 8-1 since Dec. 1 — 14-1 overall — and is ranked No. 5 in the latest National Association of Basketball coaches. The squad’s only loss came against then-No. 22 Emporia State Dec. 17, in 74-65 fashion. However, senior guard Diego Bernard did not play against the Hornets due to unspecified knee issues.
The women’s team has had a tougher break than the men’s team. Since Dec. 1, the Bearcats are 3-6, with wins coming against McKendree Dec. 13, Northeastern State Dec. 31 and Rogers State Jan. 2. Overall, the women’s team record sits at 7-7. Coach Austin Meyer said there are some things the team needs to focus on improving.
“The biggest thing is just gotta get better offensively,” Meyer said. “We got to find a way to score it.”
Maryville boys basketball is having a successful season, so far, as well. The Spoofhounds are 9-3, with an average margin of 19 points in their wins. The team went on a six-game win streak from Dec. 8-Dec. 29, including two wins against Midland Empire Conference foes.
After 10 games, Maryville girls basketball’s season has been back-and-forth. With a record of 5-5, the Spoofhounds have two wins against MEC opponents. Obley said the season has been a rollercoaster, but it’s also been a learning experience.
“We played some great competition,” Obley said. “... All of that is in preparation for playing great teams later on.”
While there are only two athletes on the roster, Maryville girls wrestling competed throughout the break. Seniors Abigail Swink and Clara Viau have participated in four matches since the beginning of December.
Boys wrestling has also passed the halfway point of its season, with 16 matches already in the record books. Most notably, the team placed No. 5 out of 13 teams at the Glenwood Tournament Dec. 17 and came in sixth out of 35 teams at the Mid-Buchanan Invitational Tournament Jan. 7.
“I think we’ve done fine up to this point,” coach Adrean Eskew said. “... I’ve been impressed with how well the team has evolved.”
