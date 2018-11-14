With the tip-off countdown just under a week away for Maryville boys basketball, a redemption story is highlighted on the agenda.
The Spoofhounds will search for a fourth chance at making a deep postseason run after falling in the quarterfinals for the third consecutive time last year.
As fall sports begin wrapping up, the torch of success gets passed through the halls of Maryville high school from the football field to the hardwood. The Spoofhounds basketball team is ready to be the limelight of the school as a year of potential success is riddled with opportunity.
Right now, the work is cut out for Maryville as it heads toward the start of the season missing many fundamental pieces to the puzzle. With a potential for football to play three more weeks, the Spoofhounds will be without a few of their starters from last year's squad. This is nothing new to coach Matt Stoecklein as he knows the drill and will run with the flow excitedly with the start of competition Tuesday.
“We are just getting ready for Tuesday against Jefferson,” Stoecklein said. “I’m excited to see what we can do. Not having the football boys will be one of the toughest challenges, but we’ve just got to get ready for Tuesday.”
The Spoofhounds’ squad is ready for the opportunity to take on its version of a comeback after losing two straight quarterfinal games. Last year’s heartbreaker was brought on by the hands of Hogan Prep, 57-47. The keys to success are built on through that foundation as well as a new slogan for Maryville.
The new slogan embodies what the Spoofhounds want to accomplish in this season and that is #30.
“We have a saying; its called #30 and that means we are going to try and play 30 games,” senior Matthew Madden said. “The past three years we have made it to the quarterfinals, and we just want to get past that.”
With a little help from some offensive and defensive adjustments, there is something brewing in the Maryville pot of tricks.
“We are going to maybe look at doing some more defenses to compete with some of those private schools from Kansas City or St. Louis,” Stoecklin said. “Plus, offensively we are going to be looking to get some more offensive possessions, play a little faster and then drive and kick and hopefully make a lot of threes this year.”
The first test for the Spoofhounds will be against Jefferson Conception High School Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m. This game will tell a lot about the Spoofhounds and what adjustments need to be made to accomplish their ultimate goal.
With a goal in mind, expectations for the team are higher than they have been in a while, but with the talent to back them up, it seems all too possible.
“We have high expectations. We think we can be just as good, if not better, than last year,” Stoecklin said. “We really think we can make a deep run in the playoffs.”
