For the third straight season, Maryville girls basketball will compete in a district championship game. The Spoofhounds (22-1) earned their spot in the final game of the Class 4 District 16 Tournament with a 60-42 victory over MEC foe Savannah (14-11) March 2 in the ’Hound Pound.
“It feels good,” Maryville coach Quentin Albrecht said. “We’re in that time of the year in districts where if you lose, you go home. This is the outcome you have to have, or you turn in your uniforms.”
With Maryville having the luxury of home-court advantage throughout the tournament, a uniform check-in would be the undesirable indication of the season’s conclusion in contrast to a sullen bus ride back to town. The Spoofhounds’ semifinal win entertained a packed gym, along with earning them another game in the white uniforms.
Unlike previous games, which featured empty seats, Maryville students and families piled into the ’Hound Pound. As the tip fell in favor of Maryville, the student section rose to cheer on its girls team. Despite winning the tip, Maryville missed 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to start the game.
“When we talk about shot selection, we talk about good, better, best,” Albrecht said. “Every shot we took this game was good, but we want to run away from good. We want a better shot and then a best shot. Are we disappointed with our shot selection? No. Could our shot selection be better? Yes.”
Savannah was the first on the scoreboard, but it didn’t take long for the Spoofhounds to respond. The first basket of the game for Maryville came in lieu of a bullet pass from senior forward Emily Cassavaugh to senior guard Serena Sundell, who made an easy layup under the basket.
Following a 3-pointer from Cassavaugh, the ’Hounds found their rhythm and went on a 9-0 run to grab an 11-4 lead. From that string of scoring, Maryville never relinquished the lead to Savannah. Throughout the first quarter, Savannah’s defense couldn’t find an answer to Maryville’s aggressive scheme. At the end of the first quarter, Maryville led 18-6.
The second quarter was slightly more successful for Savannah, as the parents caused an uproar of their own to combat the roaring of Maryville students. For a moment, it seemed as if Maryville was giving its opponent a chance to close the gap after a missed 3-point attempt by sophomore guard Anastyn Pettlon bounced off the back of the rim.
Turnovers and miscommunication hindered the Spoofhounds’ efficiency, and Savannah took advantage of the possessions that fell into its hands.
“We can do better on offense and get a better flow going,” Sundell said. “I think we can have a little more intensity on defense. I think our communication was a little off tonight, and they got some easy baskets on us that we can take care of for the championship game.”
In some ways, the final play of the first half summed up Maryville’s somewhat strugglesome second quarter. As the clock’s last seconds ticked on, Sundell attempted to split two defenders on her way to the basket. Since her drive was highly contested, she flailed through her shooting motion and stumbled into the padded Maryville logo at the north end of the court. After looking for a call she wouldn’t get, she shook her head in disapproval and led her team to the locker room with a 29-16 advantage.
“I think, at times, I could be mentally tougher, but I was just looking to be aggressive,” Sundell said.
The third quarter was an exchange of blows. Neither team could establish a run to either extend its lead or dig into its deficit. However, 3-pointers from Sundell and sophomore forward Rylee Vierthaler helped extend the Spoofhounds’ lead and give them a 43-27 score at the end of the third.
In contrast to the two quarters prior, Maryville got out to a fiery start in the fourth quarter, which started with a lob from Sundell to set up junior guard Lauren Cullin for a layup and her first points of the game. From then Sundell scored off of two steals, and Vierthaler launched a wide-open 3-pointer. The onslaught of offense resulted in a 13-1 run putting the ’Hounds up 56-28.
“I thought we had pretty decent scoring,” Albrecht said. “Serena had 30 points, but I think two other girls were in double digits. I think any time we have three girls in double digits, that’s a pretty good thing.”
Vierthaler finished with 11 points in the contest while Cassavaugh provided 10 points to Maryville’s total.
The game was diagnosed as over by Maryville’s student section in the middle of a timeout with 3:30 remaining in the MSHSAA Class 4 District 16 semifinal game. The section raised hands in unison and chanted goodbye to Savannah for the third time this season. The game officially ended as the buzzer rang with Cassavaugh dribbling the ball at halfcourt.
Both Albrecht and Sundell are confident in facing No. 2-seeded Benton in the championship game March 4 and know how they want to attack the game and leave the tournament as repeat champions.
“I think a big thing is everybody playing their role,” Sundell said. “If we play the same game we have been all season, we’re going to be successful.”
“The right attitude hardly ever gives you the wrong result,” Albrecht said. “The big thing for us is to understand that the outcome of previous games does not determine the outcome of the next game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.