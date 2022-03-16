SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Northwest men’s basketball guard Trevor Hudgins was sure of one thing Tuesday night following a matchup with Augustana in the title game of the Central Region Tournament.
Since the Bearcats put the punctuation on last season, Hudgins has made everyone aware this is his farewell tour donning the green and white. The fifth-year junior redshirted his first year in Maryville, and he’ll have one last season of eligibility remaining due to COVID-19, but he currently has no intentions on using it.
And while he’s ready to strive for a chance in the NBA, sitting in a small room on the northwestern side of the Sanford Pentagon in the aftermath of the third-seeded Bearcats’ 70-56 win over the top-seeded Vikings, he was sure that he wasn’t ready to bid adieu to Northwest from that very seat in Sioux Falls.
“No,” Hudgins said. “No chance.”
The back-to-back-to-back MIAA Player of the Year won’t have to leave any closing remarks just yet, and it’s mostly because he went 7-for-9 from beyond the arc and used a game-high 27 points to help the Bearcats punch their ticket to a third straight Elite Eight.
The ’Cats walked into a hostile environment, an arena filled with 1,637 spectators — most of them cheering for the host school Vikings — and walked out unscathed en route to Evansville, Indiana.
“It’s pretty impressive; it really is,” Northwest coach Ben McCollum said. “Tournaments involve a lot of luck, and (the players) just keep doing it. I wish I could say it was all coaching, but it’s the furthest thing from it.”
Northwest (31-5) found itself in a hole not too long after opening the game with a 9-4 lead. The Bearcats, for the second game in a row, had to use the first few minutes to search for an offensive rhythm without Hudgins being heavily involved.
He was held to a season-low 7 points during Northwest’s win over MIAA foe Washburn in the semifinals, because the Ichabods’ plan was to take him out of the game. Hudgins, McCollum and the rest of the ’Cats knew Augustana (26-4) was planning to do the same thing.
It worked, too — at least for a little bit. The Vikings responded to Northwest’s early scoring spurt with a 13-3 run, one that gave them a 19-12 advantage with roughly 10 minutes left before halftime.
That’s when Hudgins decided he was sure of just that one thing.
He caught fire within the final 10 minutes of the first half, using that time to go 6-for-7 from beyond the arc with 18 points. But perhaps there wasn’t a shot that personified his performance more than the triple he drained before the break to give Northwest a 34-25 lead.
There wasn’t much more than three seconds left when he let the inbounds pass roll past half court, where he picked it up before using a crossover to set up a step-back 3-pointer at the buzzer.
“I mean, I looked over to the bench, and Mac said, ‘You’ve got three dribbles,’” said Hudgins, who was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Central Region Tournament. “I just took three dribbles and threw it up there. It so happened to go in.”
Part of Northwest’s turnaround in the first half was the substitution of redshirt freshman guard Mitch Mascari for redshirt freshman guard Isaiah Jackson, who was in the Bearcats’ starting lineup for the second game in a row. Jackson, along with sixth man redshirt freshman guard Byron Alexander, aren’t exactly known as sharpshooters.
With the Vikings presenting a great deal of length, particularly with 6-foot-8 senior forward Tyler Riemersma, McCollum elected to exchange Jackson’s and Alexander’s stifling defense for Mascari’s ability to successfully let it fly from beyond the arc.
The move allowed the Bearcats to spread out Augustana’s defense, which seemingly opened up Northwest’s usual offense.
“With Byron, we can set the screens. With Mitch, now you’ve gotta match up accordingly,” McCollum said. “We were just kind of able to expose that and space the floor. He was 0-for-5, and he was plus-20 — because we had space on the floor.”
Just when the ’Cats hoped they had seized control, the Vikings made them realize that they were far from doing that.
Augustana opened the second by making four of its first five shots and cutting Northwest’s lead to a single possession on multiple occasions.
“What happened was: They got out in transition right out of half on us,” said McCollum, who is now 26-5 in NCAA Tournament games. “It got us back on our heels. Once you’re back on your heels against this team, it’s very difficult, because then you’ve gotta find ways to score. They’re a good basketball team. We knew they’d make a run.”
The Bearcats were eventually clinging to a 44-43 lead with 13 minutes and 28 seconds left, and that’s when they anchored down on defense. As a group that’s struggled to find its identity on offense throughout much of the year, Northwest stepped up on the defensive end.
And that’s exactly what the ’Cats, who entered the contest with the country’s sixth-best scoring defense (62.4 points per game), did until the final buzzer. After Augustana made it a 1-point game, Northwest held the Vikings scoreless for nearly six minutes.
“That’s just been what we’ve done since the first day. Like, we just knew that it was gonna be — offensively, we were gonna have to find ways to score,” McCollum said. “It’s not as easy as it once was. We’ve had to really hang our hat, defensively. We’ve got kids that’ll fight and battle, and they did tonight.”
Before Augustana went into crisis mode — a strategy over the final two minutes in which the Vikings started to foul on every one of the Bearcats’ possessions — Northwest sophomore forward Luke Waters nailed a 3-pointer to give the ’Cats a 60-47 lead.
Junior guard Diego Bernard — who finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and six assists — drained one of his own momentum-grabbing triples a few minutes before that. Both of those, McCollum said, were what he'd call "backbreakers."
But Waters' served as the nail in the Vikings’ coffin, and it brought their once-rabid fans and that once-rambunctious venue to a standstill. It did the exact opposite for Northwest, though.
“They were phenomenal shots," McCollum said. "We call them loud shots. (Waters') was a loud shot.”
Now the ’Cats will make the seven-hour trek to southwestern Indiana, the site where Hudgins has helped the program win back-to-back national titles. Should they be able to pull off a third in as many seasons, they’d become the first team to do so in Division II history.
Hudgins, sitting directly to the left of McCollum, could be sure of one more thing following the 14-point triumph: He’ll play the final game of his Northwest career at the very place he’s always wanted to. He’s always wanted to go out on top, and he’ll have the opportunity to do that March 22, when the ’Cats start their final three-game run toward the program’s fourth national title in five seasons.
“We’ve worked hard all year. It’s been tough at times, but just keep on going,” Hudgins said. “We’ve just been fighting, and I’m just excited to get to Evansville.”
