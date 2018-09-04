The NCAA Division II Football National Championship will not be held at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas this season.
Scheduled field renovations at the home of Sporting Kansas City have forced the NCAA to reopen bids for the 2018 championship game that is slated to be held Dec. 15.
Bids for the 2019-21 championship games, which were originally awarded to Children’s Mercy Park, will be reopened at a later date.
Northwest football won two of the four championships held at the site. Colorado State – Pueblo and Texas A&M Commerce also earned first place trophies in Kansas City.
The MIAA hosted each of the games held at Children’s Mercy Park.
Bids for the 2018 championship game are due to the NCAA by Sept. 17, with a new host being awarded shortly after.
