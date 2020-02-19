Northwest tennis starts its season Feb. 28 against William Jewel in Liberty, Missouri.
Both the men and women will be doing a lot of traveling this season. They’ll travel to Arkansas, Oklahoma and other places in Missouri for matches before they compete in Maryville.
Leading up to the season debut, the team is working out twice a week early in the morning Mondays and Fridays. In addition to the team workouts, the men and women are practicing individually for nearly an hour every day. Sometimes, the team tries to fit in extra practices so it can feel confident going into each matchup.
Sophomores Franco Oliva from the men’s team and Julia Aliseda from the women’s team are both indulged in the preparation that goes in weeks before the season starts.
“For me, I really want to be motivated because this season is like a team,” Oliva said. “When I play a match, I want to be confident because one point can really help my team win.”
“I try to practice as much as I can to be ready and in the match, I try to do what I did in practice,” Aliseda said. “Also, I do what I can to support my teammates because what they do helps the team.”
Oliva said that his goals for this season are to give his best. As a team, he wants to go to regionals and Nationals. Last season, the women were a part of the national tournament, making a deep run. Oliva’s motivation stems from the videos that he watched of the women competing, making him want to help the men’s team be on the same level.
Aliseda said that she thinks that the team has a chance to get back to where they were last year. The team, she added, has to play great in matches and work hard in practices.
Heading into her second year, Aliseda said her confidence has boosted when compared to her freshman year. That is because of the familiarity with the competition that she’s facing. Now that she’s a sophomore, she said, she knows the schools better than last year.
Oliva thinks that the most challenging team to face this season for the men’s team will be Washburn, which Northwest was ranked ahead of in the preseason rankings. Aliseda thinks the most challenging team for the women will be Central Oklahoma, which was the team voted ahead of Northwest in the preseason rankings.
Oliva said that he already knows who he’s going to face this year against Washburn, so he’s ready to prepare for the challenge when it presents itself. Aliseda said that if the Bearcats have great practices, then they will win when they face Central Oklahoma.
