Northwest football got the ball back with exactly one second left on the game clock in its Oct. 19 24-17 loss to Nebraska-Kearney.
The Bearcats had one last longshot opportunity to win the game. They trailed the Lopers by 7. They needed a big play — something that eluded the Bearcats for the first 59 minutes and 59 seconds of the contest. They needed a miracle.
Instead, sophomore quarterback Braden Wright threw a pass to senior tight end Marqus Andrews, who lateraled the ball to sophomore wideout LaTroy Harper, who was tackled seconds later while searching for a teammate to toss the ball to.
The game ended. So did Northwest’s six-game win streak. So did its reign atop the MIAA. So did any talks of home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
I’m not here to sound the alarm on a season in peril. For Northwest fans, this loss probably stings, but Christmas isn’t canceled. A tough pill to swallow doesn’t spell the end of the season.
I’m also not exactly here to go to bat for the team, either. Fans have a right to be upset or annoyed. The team deserves criticism, though so far the criticism thrown at Northwest has been misdirected, at best. More than a few Twitter users were up in arms after the game, pointing blame upon the coaching staff, which is, of course, absurd.
“(Offensive coordinator Joel Osborn) calling runs with three min(utes) left, down 7 and a QB who can’t throw a Hail Mary from mid field, sad,” Josh Mason tweeted. “(Rich) Wright will lose more games in three years than (Adam Dorrel) did in six and AD had three nattys. Awful.”
There are more logical landmines in that post than should be possible given Twitter’s 280-character limit.
Osborn’s play call on Northwest’s second-to-last drive was somewhat suspect, though defensible. More notably, though, the plays had no impact on the outcome. Northwest’s last real possession didn’t end because of a pair of run plays; it ended with a Braden Wright fumble.
And, of course, comparing Rich Wright to Dorrel redefines the term unfair. Dorrel won as many championships in six years as Mel Tjeerdsmda did in 15. Wright’s lost seven games in three and a half seasons. Lincoln, Northwest’s Homecoming opponent, has six losses this year.
Northwest didn’t lose to Kearney because of play call on either side of the ball. The Bearcats lost because they couldn’t make plays. That’s really all it came down to.
Rich and Braden Wright both said so themselves after Northwest’s loss. Combined, the pair mentioned the Bearcats’ execution six times in the aftermath of a game defined by a lack of it.
The Bearcats dropped passes. Andrews dropped two himself, one of which would have set Northwest up in a first-and-goal situation trailing by 7 in the fourth quarter.
They turned the ball over four times. Braden Wright committed two turnovers himself, one of which effectively ended the game for the Bearcats with 1:47 left on the game clock.
The Bearcats had no answer for Kearney’s viscous run game. They missed tackles and opportunities. They gifted the Lopers with too many opportunities. They knew there’d be a test awaiting them in Kearney, and they still showed up without a pencil.
There’s plenty of blame to throw around on the heels of a somewhat head-scratching loss. Not much of it should be thrown at the coaching staff.
The point here is not to bash a group of Division II football players, a group that has fought through inconsistencies to a 6-1 record. More so, the goal here is to poke holes through the logic of over-reactionary fans.
Fans, it’s worth repeating, have the right to be upset. Maybe outraged, even. And it’s the men on the sideline and in the coaches’ box that have to answer for that outrage, but the players on the field dug themselves into a 21-point deficit and failed to dig themselves out.
It’s been the players on the field that have drawn praise for every win the Bearcats have earned this season. They’ve got to be the ones taking the heat for this loss.
