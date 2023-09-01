Northwest football set up its offense on Missouri Southern’s 2-yard line. The No. 5 Bearcats were looking for their first lead of the game — and season — tied 24-24 with 2:26 left in the first game of the regular season.
With sophomore running back Jay Harris behind him to his left, senior quarterback Mike Hohensee took the snap from junior center Jake Winslow. Hohensee turned to his left, stuck the ball right into the numbers of Harris’ jersey and watched as the sophomore cut to his left, out of the reach of the Southern defenders. Touchdown.
Harris put Northwest in front 31-24, and the Bearcats ultimately claimed the 7-point win over the Lions in the season opener Aug. 31 despite trailing for 57:40 of game time. Coach Rich Wright said the offense played well, and he said there was a clear difference in the response his team gave compared to what he may have seen a season ago.
“One of the biggest differences between us, to this point this season and a year ago, is that we were so inexperienced a year ago, I would have had panic on the sideline,” Wright said. “And in (this) game, nobody panicked. … Found a way to come back from it, and that was great to see.
Hohensee said it felt great just to be on the field again and to see the team pull together for the close win/
“Any time you can get a win in Week 1, that just helps give the team the confidence throughout the rest of the season,” Hohensee said. “I thought it was good that we faced adversity to start the game. We stayed positive on the sideline, and we knew that we just had to execute and do our 1/11th.”
The go-ahead touchdown run capitalized a career night for Harris. The Wentzille, Missouri, native totaled 134 rushing yards — the first 100-yard game of his collegiate career — along with two touchdowns on the ground.
But, it also capped off a 91-yard, 16-play drive by the Bearcat offense just to get there. After the defense stopped the Lions on their own 48-yard line, a 43-yard punt by Southern freshman punter Mitchell Cory pinned Northwest back to its own 9 with 10:59 to go.
“We just had to take it one play at a time and really just execute our jobs,” Hohensee said.
Through a mixture of quick passes and short runs, the Bearcats were able to keep the drive alive en route to Harris’ go-ahead score. Over the course of the drive, six different players had touched the ball. Hohensee said it’s nice to have multiple options on offense.
“We had a lot of guys step up, making plays on the field and in key situations as well, so that was great to see,” Hohensee said.
Northwest was able to edge out the win, but the Bearcats were faced with some early challenges in their Week 1 matchup.
A mere six seconds into the second quarter, Southern sophomore quarterback Luke Sampson completed a 8-yard touchdown pass to junior tight end Deontay Campbell to give the Lions a 14-0 lead. Wright said the unfamiliarity of a new season was part of the reason for Northwest’s slow start.
“That’s the one tough thing about playing against somebody in the first game of the year, they’re gonna do things you haven’t seen,” Wright said.”
The early advantage for Southern was partly due to Northwest being 0-for-3 on third down in the first quarter. As if the quarter change was exactly what Northwest needed, the Bearcats scored on three consecutive drives to tie the game up at 17 all at halftime. Hohensee said the mentality of taking it one-play-at-a-time helped the Bearcat come back. After the early struggles, Northwest finished the contest 12-for-18 (66.7%) on third down.
“Every drive we didn’t score it was because of something we did,” Hohensee said. “I'm really proud of our guys for staying positive on the sideline, having great communication and really talking things out in a positive manner.”
Southern was able to muster a quick response to Northwest’s 17 second-quarter points. Sampson connected with senior wideout Jaedon Stoshak along the right sideline for a 60-yard touchdown to put the Lions in front 24-17 on their first drive of the second half.
However, the Bearcats had their own answer. On its first drive of the half, Northwest scored with a 13-yard strike between Hohensee and senior wide receiver Trevon Alexander to tie it up at 24 with 4:31 to go in the third quarter.
The triumph marks 12 consecutive season openers won by Northwest, as well as extends the Bearcats’ win streak over the Lions to 28-straight contests. The 24-point outing by Southern, though, is the team’s highest score against Northwest since a 66-34 win for the Bearcats Sept. 21, 2019.
Now 1-0, the Bearcats set their sights on their home opener against Emporia State at 7 p.m. Sept. 7 in Bearcat Stadium.
