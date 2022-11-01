The Maryville boys cross country team took second place at the district's Oct. 29 in Platte City, Missouri, scoring 73 points.
The Spoofhounds had a successful weekend, with four out of the five runners placing in the top-15 at Class 3 District 4 Tournament. The girls team also found success at districts, as two runners placed in the top-20. Coach Rodney Bade said the athletes were able to achieve this success, even with doing it on one of the most challenging courses in the state.
Sophomore Dylan Masters placed fourth with a 5K time of 17 minutes and 27.64 seconds. Sophomore Bradley Deering came in seventh, running a 17:34.36. The two sophomores scored 11 points combined.
“Having a course that was very hilly and wavy, as we hit the second mile into the course, the hill made the course a lot harder for us to run up,” Masters said. “But, once we were able to get over that second-mile hill, the course was a lot easier to handle the rest of the race.”
Bade said as the Spoofhounds were running through the course and they had gotten to that last mile, the running path became very sluggish due to the slight inclines and slopes. He said the teams had one thing to think about — go to this meet and place as high as they could.
“This course really showed us who the true runners are,” Bade said. “Platte City was a true cross country course with hills and divots all throughout the course. Some parts of the course are at a higher elevation than others. Pushing through this course — as the second hardest course in the whole state of Missouri — was not easy for them, but they were able to come out, conquer the course and still make it to the state championship.”
The girls team before the competition had some struggles with the course at Platte City because two of its runners went down due to past existing problems that Bade said he thought were resolved.
“One of the girls had experienced a past of asthma that we thought we had control of, but, with this course changing so much and not being the most ideal for some of our younger runners, it's hard to find a rhythm to get into,” Bade said. “Also, with the girls not having a full team for this meet, we weren't able to place.”
The boys team will be moving on to the Class 3 State Championship Nov. 4-5. The Spoofhounds have made it to multiple state championships, including in 2021. At the championship a season ago, there were over 20 teams with five athletes. Deering said the size of the competition creates part of the challenge, but the team’s training will help the athletes for the contest.
“Going to state for us is the true test of being able to stay in the calm, relaxed state and don't forget what you have been doing all season and being able to use what you have learned through the seasons,” Deering said.
