Northwest took a trip to Emporia, Kansas, for a three-game series against the Emporia State Hornets March 19-20.
The series started with a doubleheader, and junior pitcher Max Spitzmiller got the start for the Bearcats. He went all eight innings and struck out six of the 32 batters he faced while Northwest was handed a 3-0 loss. The ’Cats left eight runners on base en route to being shut out.
“They just scored a couple of runs in the fourth and in the fifth, and we didn’t get the win,” Spitzmiller said.
The second game of the series was a 7-5 victory for the Bearcats. The win ending a six-game losing streak for the team.
The fifth inning paved the way to victory, with the Bearcats scoring five runs. Sophomore pitcher Zach Wiese was credited with the win — his first of the season.
“I think we were able to score some runs; that’s been what’s holding us back lately,” Northwest coach Darin Loe said. “When your team ERA is six and you're only able to put up five, you’re in a tough spot.” Loe said.
Northwest dropped the final game of the series 7-3. Northwest closed the game to within a run twice before Emporia scored in the seventh and three runs in the eighth to seal the game.
“Got back on the winning track — I think starting pitching was solid, and we got good starting pitching all weekend. Started swinging the bats a little better, had a couple of guys break out and get towards the right direction,” Loe said.
The game-two victory over Emporia is the second conference win for Northwest this season.
Northwest was scheduled to travel to Rockhurst March 22, but the matchup was postponed due to weather.
Northwest will return home for a three-game series against Northeastern State this upcoming weekend. Northeastern comes into the series 17-9 on the season and 7-6 in MIAA play; Northwest comes into the series 6-18 and 2-11 in the MIAA.
This Northeastern series is the start of an eight-game home stretch for the Bearcats, seven of which will be against MIAA foes Northeastern, Washburn and Newman. Northwest will look to pick up its first win March 25th at the Bearcat Baseball Field, where the team is currently 0-4.
“I think the biggest thing is, we haven’t played at home much,” Loe said. “That's a little bit of the struggle when you’re playing on the road and the other team is getting the last at-bat. It starts to wear on you, so we’re excited to get home and play a lot of home games in front of a home crowd,” Loe said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.