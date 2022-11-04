For the second time in as many seasons, Northwest soccer's journey toward an MIAA Tournament title was cut short in the semifinal round at the hands of the No. 2 seed in the tournament Emporia State.
The Bearcats’ title hopes were ended by a 1-0 loss to the Hornets Nov. 4 in Warrensburg, Missouri. Northwest’s tournament match began a bit earlier than was initially expected as the MIAA announced Nov. 3 the game would start at 10 a.m. instead of its original time of 12 p.m. The forecasted chance of heavy rain and lightning later in the afternoon caused the MIAA to move the match to earlier in the day, but Northwest coach Marc Gordon said it didn’t make a difference.
“The time change didn’t have an effect today. We were notified well in advance and it just means we get back home to Maryville early tonight,” Gordon said.
Though the rain or lightning didn’t start during the match, the Bearcats brought the strong Maryville winds with them to Warrensburg, Missouri. The 20-30 mile-per-hour winds blew through the air at Jennies Field.
Even with the wind, the Bearcats had chances early in the game. Sophomore midfielder Hannah Stirling and junior forward Kaylie Rock both had shot attempts in the first half that sailed above the top of the goal post at the north end of the pitch.
“We are usually good about winning the 50/50 balls in the midfield, and Emporia State did a really good job of defending that,” Rock said.
Five days prior, Northwest was able to score three goals in the second half after being held scoreless in the first 45 minutes against Washburn Oct. 30. The second-half turnaround didn’t come this time.
With 33:23 left in the second half, Emporia senior forward Mackenzie Dimarco, who leads the MIAA in goals scored with 17, snuck in a goal past redshirt freshman goalkeeper Lilly Ellis to give the Hornets the one goal lead. It was the first time since Sept. 30 — the first matchup of the season between Northwest and Emporia — Ellis, who leads Division I and II in shutouts, gave up a goal.
There was still a chance for the No. 3-seeded ’Cats. With 6:56 left in the match, Bearcats sophomore defender Grace Wineinger gave the Bearcats one more hope to tie the game with a shot attempt at the south end of the field. Her shot sailed past the goal, and the Hornets’ ultimately held on to their 1-point win.
The Hornets finished the morning with 17 shots and held the Bearcats to eight. Emporia ended the Bearcats’ MIAA Tournament title chances — similar to what happened in the 2021 semifinals when the Hornets defeated the Bearcats 2-0 in Warrensburg.
Emporia has had the Bearcats’ number the past four years, winning nine straight games since Sept. 30, 2018. The last time Northwest defeated the Hornets was Oct. 20, 2017.
“I think we just need a different mentality when playing Emporia,” Gordon said. “Historically, they have been successful against us, and we haven’t been able to break through. You try to manage Dimarco, who is so fast and can score at any moment, and we gave her one clean look and paid the price.”
Rock said the team is capable of bouncing back from a game like this, knowing that the eight-game win streak started after falling to Emporia State Sept. 30.
“We can’t give up now, this is exactly what happened last time before going on a win streak,” Rock said. “We have to believe in ourselves because the season is not over yet.”
The Hornets will advance to the MIAA conference championship and take on the No. 1 in the tournament Central Missouri Nov. 6 in a rematch of the 2021 conference championship game.
The Bearcats will await their future as the NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Selection Show takes place Nov. 7. The ’Cats were ranked No. 6 in the recent Division II Central Region rankings, and the top-eight teams will receive a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Should Northwest be selected, it will be just the second time in program history — the first time coming at the end of the 2021 season.
