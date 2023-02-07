Maryville girls basketball is looking to improve off a long break with the team’s next three games coming up within a span of four days Feb. 10-13.
The Spoofhounds play some familiar opponents in this four-day span — two will be Midland Empire Conference opponents. The ’Hounds will play Benton Feb. 10 in St. Joseph, Mid-Buchanan Feb. 11 in St. Joseph and Cameron at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 13 inside Maryville High School.
Coach Kelly Obley said she wants the players to keep getting better everyday, building up to the next three matchups.
“We’re going to play three great teams here coming up, so we want to focus in, defensively, getting rebounds and, offensively, focusing in on running our action and scoring efficiently,” Obley said. “Just to hope that we can continue to get better for districts.”
The Spoofhounds (8-10) shot 47.8% from the field and caused 22 turnovers in their last outing in a 31-point, 58-27 win against Cameron (8-11) Jan. 27. Maryville looks for success in these next two conference games against Benton (16-3) and Cameron, as it could shape up brackets for districts starting Feb. 28.
Senior guard Anastyn Pettlon said the chemistry on the team plays an important role during its week-long break, as the players have had some time to focus on themselves.
“Our chemistry as a team and learning how to play together is pretty important, and that is kind of what we have been focusing on these last couple practices,” Pettlon said.
With districts starting in just over two weeks, Maryville looks to finish strong in its last five games of the season, with four being against conference opponents. The Spoofhounds will play Benton, Cameron, Savannah (7-15) and Chillicothe (15-4) in a two-week span to finish the regular season.
Missouri’s Class 4 District 16 consists of all but two MEC teams — St. Pius X and Bishop LeBlond. Maryville, Lafayette-St. Joseph, Benton, Cameron, Savannah and Chillicothe are all looking for a district championship plaque to bring back to their school.
Pettlon and Obley said these last few games are important as districts inch closer.
“They are pretty big games because basically everyone in our conference is in our district, so just being able to play them is pretty big because they are all good teams,” Pettlon said. “It kind of helps us prepare, just being able to play them and see how they play and hopefully it will help us down the road.”
“They’re all big because every team in our conference is so good and knowing that you might see them again in districts adds to that too,” Obley said.
Obley said the girls are excited to play in these tough games and showcase what they have been learning and working on this past week.
“The girls are excited just to get to play in those games,” Obley said. “We just take every game we are in, and we learn from it and continue to get better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.